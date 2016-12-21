Interview: Jon Dibben on swapping Manchester for the blue Sky ahead - Road Cycling UK

Jon Dibben has finished the year by swapping rainy Manchester for wall-to-wall sunshine on the Cote d’Azure. This might in itself be sufficient reward for his graduation from British Cycling’s Olympic Academy to the ranks of Team Sky, but the 22-year-old’s ambition extends beyond gaining a suntan.

When RCUK speaks to Dibben, he is digging another sunny scene, training on Mallorca with his new team-mates, relishing the opportunity to learn from the best riders in the sport and continuing an education that has already yielded a rainbow jersey on the track and interest from at least one other WorldTour team.

After riding the Tour of Utah with Cannondale Pro Cycling, however, Dibben confounded expectation by signing with Sir Dave Brailsford’s men in black, the professional wing of the national federation. But is joining Sky not a double-edged sword?