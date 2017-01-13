Santos Tour Down Under 2017 preview: can anybody stop the Aussies? - Road Cycling UK

The revamped UCI WorldTour gets underway on familiar territory on Tuesday January 13, when the 19th Santos Tour Down Under rolls out in Adelaide.

The first of 37 UCI WorldTour races in 2017, the season’s traditional curtain-opener now has 500 UCI WorldTour points up for grabs for the winner and the Australian summer has enticed plenty of big names for this year’s edition.

New teams, new sponsors, and big-name winter transfers rolling out in their new employer’s colours for the first time will all be a feature.

Four-time winner Simon Gerrans will roll out for the 2017 Tour Down Under as defending champion (pic: Sirotti)

But with six of the last eight Tour Down Under winners being home riders – with three of defending champion Simon Gerrans’ four triumphs coming in that time period – can anybody stop the Aussies?

We've taken a look at the home riders looking to triumph, and the European pros out to stop them.