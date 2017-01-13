Santos Tour Down Under 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Santos Tour Down Under 2017: TV schedule

BIKE Channel showing first WorldTour race of the season "as live"

The Santos Tour Down Under rolls out in Adelaide on Tuesday (January 17) giving us a first chance to check out this year’s UCI WorldTour stars.

Defending champion Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott) leads a host of Australian riders bidding to win the ochre jersey, while world champion Peter Sagan heads a strong list of European stars out to stop them. You can read our full preview of the route and riders here.

– Santos Tour Down Under 2017 preview: can anybody stop the Aussies? –

BIKE Channel (Sky 464, Virgin 552, Freesat 251) will be broadcasting from Australia, showing ‘as live’ repeats every day, meaning the chance to watch the action unfold without burning the midnight oil.

Here’s when to tune in…

Santos Tour Down Under 2017: TV schedule

Tuesday January 17: stage one
“Live repeat”: BIKE Channel – 3pm, 9pm

Wednesday January 18: stage one
“Live repeat”: BIKE Channel – 3pm, 9pm

Thursday January 19: stage one
“Live repeat”: BIKE Channel – 3pm, 9pm

Friday January 20: stage one
“Live repeat”: BIKE Channel – 3pm, 9pm

Saturday January 21: stage one
“Live repeat”: BIKE Channel – 3pm, 9pm

Sunday January 22: stage one
“Live repeat”: BIKE Channel – 3pm, 9pm

