Helen Wyman (Xypex-Verge Sport) will be back in the red, white and blue stripes of British cyclo-cross champion after outgunning Nikki Brammeier (MUDIIITA Canyon) to claim her tenth national title at Hetton Lyons Country Park.

Wyman powered away from World Cup rival Brammeier – the back-to-back defending champion – in the final stages after a race-long battle between the two.

Wyman’s accelerations, both on the bike and on foot, helped open up a gap and the 36-year-old resisted a late comeback to surge away again and claim victory by 13 seconds.

For the second year running, Bethany Crumpton finished third while, earlier in the day, rising star Evie Richards – already a World Cup round winner at senior level – claimed her third under-23 title.