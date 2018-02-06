Interview: Rising British track star Charlie Tanfield takes aim at individual pursuit world record - Road Cycling UK

Tanfield and Bigham are now both training with the national team, with the World Championships being the short-term goal, and while the long-term future is unclear at the moment, Tanfield is keen to seize his chance.

“It is a massive opportunity,” he said. “It’s a really good chance for me to show what I can do. If I could get to the Olympics, that’s going to be an absolutely massive achievement.”

This season Tanfield will also join brother Harry on the road with the British UCI Continental team, Canyon-Eisberg, while he has further ambitions on the boards, too.

“If I can fit it in, I want to have a crack at the hour record – not to beat Wiggins, obviously, that’s one for maybe in the future some time, but to see how I go,” he said.

“That seems like a really cool project to do, and I’ll see how far I can get. I’d hoped to do it last year, but I didn’t get chance to do it. I’m saying this year, because it’s my last year as an under-23 and I want to set a benchmark for the age level.

“With the power I can do now – that’s when I’m in road form – I can go around 52km [Wiggins current hour record is 54.526km – ed]. That’s providing my arms don’t give way – it’s really hard to hold that position, you know – and providing decent air density, too.

“It’s not one of these things that’s a given, you still need luck on the day, but we’re not a million miles away. If I can put out a few more watts later in my career then, I don’t know, [breaking the record] could be a possibility – we’ll see.”

