Ten minutes with... Transcontinental 2017 winner James Hayden - Road Cycling UK

What impact did Mike’s death have on your preparations and motivation for the event?

I was motivated to do the event justice and honour Mike. It’s his race, so what else do I do but turn up to his race and do my best?

This year’s race was the first to be held since founder Mike Hall’s death earlier in the year (Pic: James Robertson)

What is that draws you to ultra-distance cycling?

Several things – I like to see places, and go to new places and obviously this does that. I also really like to race my bicycle, I’m really competitive and I have a lot of energy and it’s a good way to tire me out really.

What are the biggest challenges you face on the road? A lot of people mention the loneliness…

It’s interesting that people say that. It’s not something I’ve ever experienced really. I’m quite happy by myself and I don’t get lonely really. I think the biggest challenge depends on who you are, and what point you are at – whether it’s your fifth race or your first race, or whether you are at the end of the race or the start.

James Hayden insists loneliness is not something he experiences during ultra-racing events (Pic: Camille Mcmillan)

At the start you are nervous and excited, but when you set off the reality of what you have taken on sinks in. You just have a moment where you’re like ‘crap, this is monumental’ but then you have the first night and you settle into it and it becomes quite exciting. But then you have the daily issues from then on – when I am going to get food, where am I going to sleep, what’s the weather going to be like.

As you become more experienced, the issues become less and less, because you have dealt with them before so you know how to deal with everything.

“You have to learn to be flexible and fluid out of the road. If you’ve got a tailwind, don’t go to sleep”

How much of what you do on the road – eating, sleeping – is planned beforehand, and how much is it a case of winging it?

It’s an interesting question. Some people try to plan everything to the nth degree and you often find they are people who haven’t done the race before. It’s their way of dealing with the scale of the challenge.

Having a set plan can be detrimental, so the key is fluidity (Pic: James Robertson)

But for me, I’ve learned from experience that things like a little rainstorm can knock your distance off by 50-100km in one day. If you’ve got a set plan where you have to be here or there, it becomes unobtainable and that can cause a lot of stress.

I do look along my route at where things are, but really you’re always going to be able to find something so I plan a bit and I do research, but I don’t have a fixed plan. You have to learn to be flexible and fluid out of the road. If you’ve got a tailwind, don’t go to sleep. Things like that.