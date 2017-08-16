Lizzie Deignan set for Revolution track return - Road Cycling UK

Lizzie Deignan set for Revolution track return

Deignan and world road race champion Amalie Dideriksen confirmed for new series

Lizzie Deignan will return to the track this winter, having signed up to race all three rounds of the Revolution Series Elite Women’s Championship.

Yorkshirewoman Deignan, the 2015 world road race champion, started her career on the track, winning team pursuit gold, scratch race silver and points race bronze at the 2009 UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

Before that, she raced in Revolution’s Future Stars and has returned several times since, most recently in 2015.

Lizzie Deignan is returning to the Revolution Series this winter (pic – Revolution)

And Deignan believes adding some track racing to her winter programme will help keep her in shape through the winter months.

“This year is a good year to come back to the track,” she said. “It breaks up my winter training, and I felt last year that I definitely missed some sort of motivation through the winter months and Revolution will definitely give me that.”

– Revolution and evolution on the Manchester boards –

This year’s Revolution Series kicks off at the Lee Valley VeloPark on November 25, with round two in Glasgow the following weekend and Manchester hosting the final round on January 6.

Deignan will be joined in the Elite Women’s Championship by Amalie Dideriksen, her Boels-Dolmans team-mate and successor in the rainbow jersey on the road.

Other events will include the Revolution Champions League, Elite Championships, Future Stars and sprint racing.

And Deignan has hailed the event, having first raced there as a young rider.

“When I first rode on the track at Revolution as a Future Star I was shaking, I was so nervous,” she recalled. I didn’t know what to expect, what I was doing really, but I loved the experience.

“I think Revolution is really important for the progress of young track athletes. There’s pressure, there’s expectation and there’s a massive crowd. If you want to be an elite track cyclist, it’s a great place to start your career.”

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit http://www.cyclingrevolution.com.

