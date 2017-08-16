Lizzie Deignan set for Revolution track return - Road Cycling UK

Lizzie Deignan will return to the track this winter, having signed up to race all three rounds of the Revolution Series Elite Women’s Championship.

Yorkshirewoman Deignan, the 2015 world road race champion, started her career on the track, winning team pursuit gold, scratch race silver and points race bronze at the 2009 UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

Before that, she raced in Revolution’s Future Stars and has returned several times since, most recently in 2015.

Lizzie Deignan is returning to the Revolution Series this winter (pic – Revolution)

And Deignan believes adding some track racing to her winter programme will help keep her in shape through the winter months.

“This year is a good year to come back to the track,” she said. “It breaks up my winter training, and I felt last year that I definitely missed some sort of motivation through the winter months and Revolution will definitely give me that.”

