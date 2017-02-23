Owain Doull calls on UCI to address disc brakes after Abu Dhabi Tour injury - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky’s Owain Doull call on the UCI to immediately re-address the issue of disc brakes in the pro peloton after narrowly escaping serious injury on stage one of the Abu Dhabi Tour.

Doull went down in a crash with Marcel Kittel (QuickStep Floors), Caleb Ewan (Orica-Scott) and Alex Dowsett (Movistar) among others, underneath the flamme rouge as the peloton headed for a bunch sprint.

And alongside road rash, Doull revealed a disc brake being used by Kittel had sliced through his shoe to his foot – taking to Twitter to post a photo of the shoe post-race.

“Fortunately for me the disk brake went through my shoe and not my leg. Disk cut straight through my shoe and into my foot,” he wrote, before adding: “Sort it out @UCI_cycling.”