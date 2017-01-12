Peter Kennaugh interview: "Until I can't give anymore, I'm going to keep pushing those boundaries" - Road Cycling UK

Team Sky’s Pete Kennaugh may only be 27, but the Manxman has packed a hell of a lot into his career as a professional cyclist – and promises he has plenty more to give.
If you measure cycling in four-year Olympic cycles, Kennaugh’s early pro career – joining Team Sky at the British WorldTour team’s inception inception in 2010 – was halfway through a journey which ultimately led to an Olympic team pursuit gold medal on the London 2012 track.
In the four years since then, it has been all about the road – a Tour de France debut came in 2013, followed by consecutive National Championship titles and then a promising, albeit injury-hit, 2016 campaign which leaves him full of confidence for the new season.
