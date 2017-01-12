Peter Kennaugh interview: "Until I can't give anymore, I'm going to keep pushing those boundaries" - Road Cycling UK

“Gone are the days where people would be 10kg overweight until May, work hard in June to get fit for the Tour and then you wouldn’t see them again until the next year.

“It’s a different sport now. You see people like Alejandro Valverde – he’s on top of his game throughout the season. Chris Froome’s exactly the same – he wants to win every race he goes to.”

Kennaugh had already started three Grand Tours when he won Olympic gold in 2012, and seemed destined for big things when he made a lasting impression on his Tour de France debut in 2013.

“As a pro now – especially at Team Sky – you have to turn up to each race the best you can”

It is, the Douglas-born rider admits, still one of the stand-out moments of his career, riding onto the Champs Elysees alongside yellow jersey Chris Froome, and following in the wheel tracks of cycling legends he had watched on TV growing up.

Kennaugh, then 24, earned rave reviews for his performances in the mountains and Rod Ellingworth, the former head of British Cycling’s famed Academy and Team Sky’s performance manager, even earmarked him as a future world champion.

Such lofty predictions may not have rung true, but Kennaugh is adamant his career has seen a steady progression since then, with more to come.