BBC Sport to stream British National Cyclo-Cross Championships 2018 live

BBC Sport will stream the British National Cyclo-Cross Championships live on Sunday, with the action being broadcast via the red button or on the website.

The coverage will also be available on British Cycling’s website and Facebook page, with a host of top stars in action, including elite defending champions Ian Field and Nikki Brammeier.

World Cup star Evie Richards, who claimed her first major senior victory in Namur last month, will defend her under-23 title in the day’s opening race at 9.30am.