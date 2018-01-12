BBC Sport to stream British National Cyclo-Cross Championships 2018 live - Road Cycling UK

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Previews

BBC Sport to stream British National Cyclo-Cross Championships 2018 live

Evie Richards, Tom Pidcock, Nikki Brammeier, Helen Wyman and Ian Field all in action in Hetton Lyons Country Park

BBC Sport will stream the British National Cyclo-Cross Championships live on Sunday, with the action being broadcast via the red button or on the website.

The coverage will also be available on British Cycling’s website and Facebook page, with a host of top stars in action, including elite defending champions Ian Field and Nikki Brammeier.

World Cup star Evie Richards, who claimed her first major senior victory in Namur last month, will defend her under-23 title in the day’s opening race at 9.30am.

Nikki Brammeier will defend her British champion’s jersey live on BBC Sport on Sunday January 14 (Pic: Balint Hamvas)

And the 20-year-old urged sports fans to tune in for some high-octane racing action.

“Cyclo-cross is an enthralling spectator sport, and I’m sure that people who tune in for the first time will be back again for more in the future,” she said.

The championships are being held at Sunderland’s Hetton Lyons Country Park, Hetton-le-Hole, with the elite women’s race set to start at 1.15pm, and the elite men at 2.30pm.

Brammeier will bid for a third consecutive national title in the elite women’s race, and fourth in all, but is likely to face stiff competition from nine-time winner Helen Wyman, who missed last year’s event through injury.

Field, meanwhile, has won five of the last six events, and will bid to continue his National Trophy-winning form to see off 2016 winner Liam Killeen.

Other riders to watch include Richards in the under-23 women’s race, while the under-23 men’s race (10.45am) will star world junior champion Tom Pidcock and the two compatriots who joined him on the worlds podium last year, Dan Tulett and Ben Turner.

All three have stepped up to under-23 level this year, with Pidcock – the GB cycling team rider of the year – continuing his remarkable rise with four World Cup wins to seal overall victory.

Tom Pidcock, the GB cycling team rider of the year, will be in action in the under-23 men’s race (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Jonny Clay, British Cycling’s director of cycling, said: “The popularity of cyclo-cross continues to grow in Britain, and it’s fantastic that we are now able to take the discipline to an even greater audience by streaming this year’s action live on British Cycling and BBC Sport’s channels.

“We know cyclo-cross is a hugely entertaining sport to watch and with the strength of the field and a fantastic course we wanted to ensure that as many people as possible can enjoy a great spectacle and be inspired to attend other events or take up the sport themselves in the future.”

British National Cyclo-Cross Championships 2018: TV schedule

Sunday January 14
LIVE: BBC red button, BBC Sport website, British Cycling website, British Cycling Facebook page
Under-23 women – 9.30am
Under-23 men – 10.45am
Junior men – 12pm
Elite women – 1.15pm
Elite men – 2.30pm

Share

Topics:

British National Cyclo-cross Championships

Related Articles

Previews

Where will the 2018 Giro d'Italia be won or lost?

Iconic climbs, thigh-numbing gradients and a time trial for the powerhouses of the peloton...

Giro d'Italia 2018: seven key stages where the race will be won and lost
Previews

Giro d'Italia 2018 route revealed: Mount Etna, Monte Zoncolan and Colle delle Finestre on the cards

Eight summit finishes and two individual time trials as Chris Froome targets historic win

Giro d'Italia 2018 route revealed: Mount Etna, Monte Zoncolan and Colle delle Finestre on the cards
Previews

Elinor Barker back on track as she gears up for home World Cup

Welsh rider pleased with progress after road season as she returns to the boards

Elinor Barker back on track as she gears up for home World Cup
Previews

In-form Katie Archibald can't shake self-doubt ahead of Manchester's Track World Cup round

Scottish world omnium champion targets more success in front of British crowds

In-form Katie Archibald can't shake self-doubt ahead of Manchester's Track World Cup round
Previews

Tour de France 2018: eight key stages which will decide the yellow jersey

Cobbles, hill-top finishes, iconic mountain ascents and time trials...

Tour de France 2018: eight key stages which will decide the yellow jersey
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production