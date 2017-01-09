Ian Field (Hargroves-Ridley) and Nikki Brammeier (Boels–Dolmans) clinched the elite men’s and women’s titles at the National Cyclo-Cross Championships in Peel Park, Bradford, on Sunday.

Field won the men’s title for the fifth time, finishing 34 seconds ahead of defending champion Liam Killeen (Malvern Cycle Sport), while Brammeier successfully defended her title, finishing more than two minutes ahead of Hannah Payton (Team Kinesis UK).

Having won four consecutive titles from 2012 to 2015 but lost his national champion’s jersey to Killeen in Shrewsbury last season, 30-year-old Field, who lives within ten miles of the Bradford course, eased to victory this time out, quickly establishing a comfortable lead.