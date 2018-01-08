Tom Pidcock crowned GB cycling team rider of the year - Road Cycling UK

Tom Pidcock’s sensational year in the saddle has seen the 18-year-old crowned Great Britain Cycling Team Rider of the Year for 2017.

Pidcock earned 29 per cent of the 5,800 votes cast to beat world omnium champion Katie Archibald and junior downhill world champion Matt Walker into second and third respectively.

Pidcock – already junior European ‘cross champion at the start of 2017 – added the national and world titles to his palmares early in the year, leading home an historic British one-two-three in the latter.