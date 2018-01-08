Tom Pidcock crowned GB cycling team rider of the year - Road Cycling UK

Tom Pidcock crowned GB cycling team rider of the year

Teenage multi-discipline champion earns top honour after sensational 12 months on the bike

Tom Pidcock’s sensational year in the saddle has seen the 18-year-old crowned Great Britain Cycling Team Rider of the Year for 2017.

Pidcock earned 29 per cent of the 5,800 votes cast to beat world omnium champion Katie Archibald and junior downhill world champion Matt Walker into second and third respectively.

Pidcock – already junior European ‘cross champion at the start of 2017 – added the national and world titles to his palmares early in the  year, leading home an historic British one-two-three in the latter.

Tom Pidcock enjoyed a phenomenal year of success across the board, earning major victories in several disciplines (Pic: Simon Wilkinson/SWPix.com)

He followed that up with victory in the Paris-Roubaix Juniors race, before clocking criterium success with a win in the challenging Durham round of the Tour Series – while still only 17 – before later being crowned British crit champion.

Pidcock’s multi-discipline success then continued with second place in the junior national road race, while he won the Junior Tour of Wales in August – adding his name to a roll of honour which already includes Roger Hammond, Charly Wegelius, Johan Van Summeren, Dan Martin, Alex Dowsett, Dan McLay and Scott Davies.

Pidcock – who also enjoyed success on the track as he won the scratch race at the National Junior Track Championships – then crowned his road season by winning the world junior time trial title in Bergen.

And he has been in top form over the winter too, winning four of the five rounds of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup at under-23 level.

Pidcock will now turn his attention to representing Team Wiggins on the road in 2018.

Katie Archibald was second behind Pidcock, having been crowned world omnium champion in April (Pic: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

Second-placed Archibald, meanwhile, also enjoyed success across multiple disciplines, though the Olympic team pursuit champion’s best form was saved for the track.

The Scot, 23, claimed four national titles, enjoyed World Cup success in Manchester and Milton, and won European gold in the individual pursuit and omnium – having already been crowned world omnium champion in Hong Kong in April.

Archibald also claimed the national criterium title, and, to cap a fine year, was on the podium in both the national road race and time trial, too.

Tom Pidcock

