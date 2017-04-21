Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2017 preview: seven riders who could win La Doyenne - Road Cycling UK

With Team Sky’s defending champion Wout Poels ruled out injured, Liege-Bastogne-Liege could see a new winner crowned on Sunday (April 23).

Three-time former winner Alejandro Valverde – who warmed up for the race by winning La Fleche Wallonne for the fifth time on Wednesday – has designs on becoming only the third man to win La Doyenne, the oldest of the five Monuments, four times, however.

Wout Poels sprinted to Team Sky’s first ever Monument win at last year’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege but will miss out this year through injury (pic: Sirotti)

The fourth of the five Monument races will also see Milan-San Remo champion Michal Kwiatkowski and Paris-Roubaix winner Greg van Avermaet bidding for more Monument success this year.

Were it not for him suffering a ruptured kidney at the Amstel Gold Race, Tour of Flanders champion Philippe Gilbert – another former Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner – would also have been involved.

– Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2017: TV schedule –

As it is, even without Gilbert and Poels, a fittingly stellar line-up will take on the climbs of La Redoute, the Cote de la Roche-aux-Faucons and Cote de Saint-Nicolas en route to the uphill finish in Ans.

We’ve picked out the leading contenders for Sunday’s race…