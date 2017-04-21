Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2017: TV schedule

Eurosport broadcast La Doyenne live on Sunday April 23

After the cobbles comes the fourth Monument of the year, in the Ardennes Hills, with attention turning to Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Milan-San Remo) and Greg van Avermaet (Paris-Roubaix) have already bagged their first ever Monument wins this season and both will be in action on Sunday (April 23).

Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the fourth Monument of the season (pic: Sirotti)

La Fleche Wallonne winner – and three-time former Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner – Alejandro Valverde starts as favourite however.

  – Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2017 preview: seven riders who could win –

So who will emerge successful as the Spring Classics campaign comes to a close with an uphill finish in Ans? You can find out live on British Eurosport.

Here’s when to tune in…

Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2017: TV schedule

Sunday April 23
LIVE: British Eurosport 2 – 1.15pm
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 5.30pm, 10pm

Monday April 24
Highlights: British Eurosport 2 – 12.30am, 6am, 6pm; British Eurosport – 10am

