Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2017: TV schedule - Road Cycling UK

After the cobbles comes the fourth Monument of the year, in the Ardennes Hills, with attention turning to Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Milan-San Remo) and Greg van Avermaet (Paris-Roubaix) have already bagged their first ever Monument wins this season and both will be in action on Sunday (April 23).

Liege-Bastogne-Liege is the fourth Monument of the season (pic: Sirotti)

La Fleche Wallonne winner – and three-time former Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner – Alejandro Valverde starts as favourite however.

– Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2017 preview: seven riders who could win –

So who will emerge successful as the Spring Classics campaign comes to a close with an uphill finish in Ans? You can find out live on British Eurosport.

Here’s when to tune in…