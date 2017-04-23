Alejandro Valverde wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) won Liege-Bastogne-Liege for the fourth time in his career, and dedicated his win to Michele Scarponi, who died in a training crash the previous day.

Valverde bettered Daniel Martin (QuickStep) in Ans to take victory – his second of the week after winning La Fleche Wallonne on the Mur de Huy – and pointed to the sky as he crossed the finish line.

Only Eddy Merckx has now won La Doyenne more times than Valverde, who donated his winnings to Scarponi’s wife and twin sons.

Martin’s late attack, which Valverde countered to sprint to victory, earned the Irishman second place, while Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) rounded off the podium.