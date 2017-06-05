Criterium du Dauphine 2017: Arnaud Demare sprints to stage two win - Road Cycling UK

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) outsprinted Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) to prove his pre-Tour de France form and win stage two of the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine.

Demare was far too good in the final sprint, spotting a gap on the right-hand side and powering through to leave his rivals trailing in his wake by several bike lengths.

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) remains race leader meanwhile, finishing safely in the bunch – as did all the main GC contenders.