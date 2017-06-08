Criterium du Dauphine 2017: Phil Bauhaus claims first WorldTour win on stage five - Road Cycling UK

With this being the final chance of a sprint victory in this year’s race, Kristoff’s team-mates continued to wind it up for the Norwegian, with Van Baarle caught.
Katusha-Alpecin led under the flamme rouge, and Kristoff kicked first but he did not have the legs – Demare coming around him.
Demare too, however, could not hold off Bauhaus, however, as he burst out from within Direct Energie’s lead-out, ahead of the French team’s own sprinter Bryan Coquard.
And the German held on to claim a priceless victory, for a team still basking in the glow of their Giro d’Italia win.
The attention will now turn to the GC men, and the mountains, with De Gendt leading overall but second-placed Richie Porte, 27 seconds back, well-fancied to take the race lead.
Criterium du Dauphine 2017: stage five – result
1) Phil Bauhaus (GER) – Team Sunweb – 4.04.32hrs
2) Arnaud Demare (FRA) – FDJ
3) Bryan Coquard (FRA) – Direct Energie
4) Adrien Petit (FRA) – Direct Energie
5) Nacer Bouhanni (FRA) – Cofidis
6) Alexander Kristoff (NOR) – Katusha-Alpecin
7) Pascal Ackermann (GER) – Bora-hansgrohe
8) Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR) – Dimension Data
9) Enrico Battaglin (ITA) – LottoNL-Jumbo
10) Oliver Naesen (BEL) – Ag2r-La Mondiale
General classification
1) Thomas de Gendt (BEL) – Lotto-Soudal – 17.10.25hrs
2) Richie Porte (AUS) – BMC Racing +27”
3) Alejandro Valverde (ESP) – Movistar +51”
4) Stef Clement (NED) – LottoNL-Jumbo +55”
5) Alberto Contador (ESP) – Trek-Segafredo +1.02
6) Chris Froome (GBR) – Team Sky +1.04
7) Brent Bookwalter (USA) – BMC Racing +1.12
8) Jesus Herrada (ESP) – Movistar +1.15
9) Sam Oomen (NED) – Team Sunweb +1.17
10) Diego Ulissi (ITA) – UAE Team Emirates +1.22
