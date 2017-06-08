Criterium du Dauphine 2017: Phil Bauhaus claims first WorldTour win on stage five - Road Cycling UK

Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) bagged his first WorldTour victory by outsprinting his more illustrious opponents to win stage five of the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine.

German 22-year-old Bauhaus has been in the top ten twice already at the Dauphine, and finished in the top-ten a further three times at the Giro d’Italia but had never previously won at WorldTour level.

But the Team Sunweb rider, without a lead-out, managed to get on the wheels of his rivals’ lead-outs and outsprinted stage three winner Arnaud Demare (FDJ) by a length to claim victory.

Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) finished safely in the peloton in the yellow jersey, meanwhile, and will carry the race lead into the mountains.