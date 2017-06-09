Criterium du Dauphine 2017: Jakob Fuglsang outsprints Chris Froome and Richie Porte to win stage six - Road Cycling UK

Valverde recovered and was one of the first to kick on when the bunch hit the climb, while yellow jersey Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) clung to the back of the peloton.

Only Bettiol and Naesen remained up the road, as Valverde – with Rafa Valls (Lotto-Soudal), Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) and Aru in pursuit – put a small gap into the bunch.

Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) was also in trouble in the bunch, while plenty of attacks came in off the front – Fuglsang among those to push the pace.

Fuglsang’s attack was matched by a counter-move by Aru, and the two Astana riders joined forces at the front and set off in pursuit of Naesen – by now leading solo.

At the back of the GC group, Bardet, Valverde and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) were all dropped on the climb, but Froome and Porte took off from the front in pursuit of the Astana duo.

The two former Team Sky team-mates worked well together to shut down the gap, though Aru had a small gap over the top of the climb.

But Froome held nothing back on the descent, attacking corners with fervour, darting around the hairpin bends and acceleration into the straights.