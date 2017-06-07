Criterium du Dauphine 2017: Richie Porte storms to time trial victory - Road Cycling UK

The Australian’s time, and average speed of 50.15km/h, were so good he even put 12 seconds into world champion Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), who remains favourite to win the opening stage of the 2017 Tour de France against the clock in Dusseldorf.

Romain Bardet was among the biggest losers on the day, as he finished 1’53” slower than Porte in 46th place.

Brits Ian Stannard (Team Sky) and James Shaw (Lotto-Soudal) were among the early starters on the course, but it was Cyril Lemoine (Cofidis) who set the first serious time to beat, as he stopped the clock in 29.46.

Chris Froome lacked fluidity as he lost time to Porte overall (pic – Sirotti)

South African champion Daryl Impey made light work of shaving 44 seconds off that time, while Chad Haga took the mark down further to 28.39.

As soon as Tony Martin set off, however, it was clear that time was in danger, with Der Panzerwagen quick off the mark, and riding aggressively on the downhill sections and into the technical corners.

He nearly came a cropper on one bend towards the finish line, but stayed upright to set what appeared to be a winning time of 28.19.