Criterium du Dauphine 2017: Richie Porte storms to time trial victory - Road Cycling UK

Richie Porte (BMC Racing) stormed to victory in the stage four individual time trial to seize control of the 2017 Criterium du Dauphine.
While not enough to take over the yellow jersey from race leader Thomas de Gendt, who finished ninth on the day, Porte’s time of 28.07 on the 23.5km stage to Bourgion-Jalieu saw him put time into all of his overall rivals.
Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished eighth, 37 seconds in arrears to Porte, while Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo), at 35 seconds, and third-placed Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), at 24 seconds, were the only other major contenders within a minute of Porte.
Share