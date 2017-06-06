Criterium du Dauphine 2017: Koen Bouwman wins stage three as breakaway foils sprinters - Road Cycling UK

Koen Bouwman (LottoNL-Jumbo) won stage three of the Criterium du Dauphine after the breakaway foiled the sprinters on the run-in to Tullins.

While there were a handful of climbs dotted in the early part of the stage, with 40km to race from the summit of the category-four Cote de Roybon to the finish line, the sprinters were expected to contest the stage for the second consecutive day.

But when the peloton hesitated in the chase, Bouwman took full advantage – thanks in no small part to team-mate and fellow escapee Alexey Vermeulen’s efforts – to claim his first professional victory.

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) led the peloton across the line 11 seconds later, with yellow jersey Thomas de Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) and all the GC contenders safely in the group, but it was Bouwman left to celebrate the victory.