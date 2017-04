Four years on from her World Championship debut, Barker was one of the most experienced riders in the British squad, with Joanna Rowsell Shand having retired and Laura Kenny currently taking time off as she is pregnant.

And, having been narrowly pipped to victory in the scratch race by Italy’s Rachele Barbieri on the opening day, bagged the first individual gold medal of her senior track career in the points race.

Barker was narrowly beaten to gold in the scratch race (pic – Alex Whitehead-SWpix.com)

Barker was one of two riders, along with American Sarah Hammer, to gain two laps on the bunch, and also bagged 19 sprint points – more than any other rider – to storm to victory.

Hammer finished second, eight points in arrears on 51 points, with Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) third on 35 points.

Barker had earlier teamed up with Nelson in the Madison, where they finished second – ten points behind Belgian pairing Lotte Kopecky and Jolien D’Hoore.