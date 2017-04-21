Geraint Thomas proves pre-Giro form by sealing Tour of the Alps win - Road Cycling UK

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) proved his pre-Giro d’Italia form by sealing victory at the Tour of the Alps – his first GC win of the 2017 season.

The Welshman, 30, will get his first crack at team leadership at the Giro, and proved he can be a serious GC contender by retaining the leader’s jersey he first pulled on after winning stage three in Villnoss.

Formerly know as the Giro del Trentino, Thomas is the third consecutive Team Sky man to win the race, but will hope to fare better at the Giro than the two previous winners, Richie Porte (2014) and Mikel Landa (2015), neither of whom finished the Corsa Rosa after their Trentino success.