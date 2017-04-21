Geraint Thomas proves pre-Giro form by sealing Tour of the Alps win - Road Cycling UK

Geraint Thomas proves pre-Giro form by sealing Tour of the Alps win

Welshman finishes third on final stage to beat Thibaut Pinot to overall victory

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) proved his pre-Giro d’Italia form by sealing victory at the Tour of the Alps – his first GC win of the 2017 season.

The Welshman, 30, will get his first crack at team leadership at the Giro, and proved he can be a serious GC contender by retaining the leader’s jersey he first pulled on after winning stage three in Villnoss.

Formerly know as the Giro del Trentino, Thomas is the third consecutive Team Sky man to win the race, but will hope to fare better at the Giro than the two previous winners, Richie Porte (2014) and Mikel Landa (2015), neither of whom finished the Corsa Rosa after their Trentino success.

Geraint Thomas proved his pre-Giro d’Italia form by winning the Tour of the Alps (pic: Sirotti)

Nevertheless, after a consistent week in the mountains, Thomas has proved he is a contender for the 100th Giro d’Italia, finishing the fifth and final stage in third place in Trento to ensure a seven-second overall win ahead of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).

Coupled with Thomas’ resurgent form at the Tirreno-Adriatico, where he saw his GC hopes dashed by a series of wheel failures for his team-mates during the team time trial on the first stage, only to storm back by winning stage two and eventually climbing to fifth overall, the Welshman will now hope to take that form into next month, where he will go head-to-head with the likes of Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and fellow Brit Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) in the race for the pink jersey.

Fellow Brit Hugh Carthy (Cannondale-Drapac) was unable to seal a top-ten place after an encouraging week of his own, however, finishing 20th in Trento – 1.55 down on the Thomas/Pinot group – to drop from seventh to 14th overall.

The 22-year-old is also set to ride the Giro d’Italia, for what would be the second Grand Tour of his career, following last summer’s Vuelta a Espana debut.

Fellow Brit Hugh Carthy dropped to 14th overall on the final stage, missing out on a top-ten finish (pic – Sirotti)

Tour of the Alps 2017: final general classification

1) Geraint Thomas (GBR) – Team Sky – 20.49.37hrs
2) Thibaut Pinot (FRA) – FDJ +7”
3) Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) – Ag2r-La Mondiale +20”
4) Michele Scarponi (ITA) – Astana +27”
5) Mikel Landa (ESP) – Team Sky +42”
6) Pierre Rolland (FRA) – Cannondale-Drapac +52”
7) Emanuel Buchmann (GER) – Bora-hansgrohe +54”
8) Danilo Celano (ITA) – Italy – ST
9) Egan Arley Bernal (COL) – Androni Giocattoli +1.02
10) Rodolfo Andres Torres (COL) – Androni Giocattoli +1.16

