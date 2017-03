Nairo Quintana wins Tirreno-Adriatico 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sealed Tirreno-Adriatico success for the second time in three years as Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) won the final stage time trial, and Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas climbed into the top five overall.

Quintana went into the final stage defending a 50-second overall lead over Thibaut Pinot, but the Colombian’s victory never looked in doubt despite Australian time trial champion Dennis climbing to second overall with his effort.

Dennis stopped the clock in 11’18”, enough to overhaul Jos van Emden’s long-standing benchmark by three seconds, while Quintana finished in 11’59”.