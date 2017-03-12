Tirreno-Adriatico 2017: Adam Yates abandons as Peter Sagan wins stage five - Road Cycling UK

Great Britain’s Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) was forced to abandon Tirreno-Adriatico due to stomach problems just a day after climbing to second overall on Terminillo.

Yates started stage five in second place overall and in the white jersey, trailing overall leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) by 33 seconds after the Colombian’s victory on the Queen Stage.

The 24-year-old Brit finished that stage in third place, 24 seconds behind Quintana, with Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas – winner of stage two – having finished second.

And while Thomas continued his rise up the general classification on stage five – the Welshman now lies in sixth place overall, 17 seconds off the overall podium, despite Team Sky’s disastrous team time trial on stage one – Yates was forced to climb off with 70km remaining.