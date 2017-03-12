Tirreno-Adriatico 2017: Adam Yates abandons as Peter Sagan wins stage five - Road Cycling UK

Share

Reports

Tirreno-Adriatico 2017: Adam Yates abandons as Peter Sagan wins stage five

Sickness forces Brit out as Nairo Quintana strengthens lead and Geraint Thomas moves sixth overall

Great Britain’s Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) was forced to abandon Tirreno-Adriatico due to stomach problems just a day after climbing to second overall on Terminillo.

Yates started stage five in second place overall and in the white jersey, trailing overall leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) by 33 seconds after the Colombian’s victory on the Queen Stage.

The 24-year-old Brit finished that stage in third place, 24 seconds behind Quintana, with Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas – winner of stage two – having finished second.

And while Thomas continued his rise up the general classification on stage five – the Welshman now lies in sixth place overall, 17 seconds off the overall podium, despite Team Sky’s disastrous team time trial on stage one – Yates was forced to climb off with 70km remaining.

Adam Yates was second overall at Tirreno-Adriatico and wearing the white jersey, but illness on stage five forced the Brit to abandon (pic – RCS Sport)

Team Sky helped to animate stage five, which world champion Peter Sagan eventually won to claim his second victory of this year’s race, showing plenty of attacking intent from the off.

Gianni Moscon was in the day’s first break – a move which also featured British duo Steve Cummings and Scott Thwaites (both Dimension Data) – and when that was brought back Mikel Landa tried his luck in the next move.

By that point Yates had already been forced out of the race, climbing into the Orica-Scott team car with more than 70km still to race.

Back at the front, the attacks continued thick and fast – Michal Kwiatkowski and Vasil Kiryienka both tried their luck as Team Sky continued to try and soften the front group.

Race leader Quintana remained in the front group, however, but Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) was among the high-profile riders who found the pace too hot.

Sagan had to fight back to get to the front group, but did so with perfect timing – latching on in the final two kilometres before fixing himself to Rigoberto Uran’s wheel as the Colombian attacked under the flamme rouge.

Nairo Quintana remains overall leader with two stages remaining (pic – RCS Sport)

That move was reeled in, but when Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) led the sprint to the line out, Sagan attacked with perfect timing to claim the stage win – his second in three days.

Thomas claimed fourth on the day to further bolster his overall standing – the 1’23” he trails Quintana by overall almost exactly the time Team Sky lost when they suffered three wheel failures in the stage one team time trial.

It is the Colombian in pole position to claim his second overall title at the Race of the Two Seas, however – Yates’ withdrawal meaning Quintana now leads by 50 seconds overall from second-placed Pinot.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2017: stage five – result

1) Peter Sagan (SVK) – Bora-hansgrohe – 5.00.05hrs
2) Thibaut Pinot (FRA) – FDJ – ST
3) Primoz Roglic (SVN) – LottoNL-Jumbo
4) Geraint Thomas (GBR) – Team Sky
5) Bauke Mollema (NED) – Trek-Segafredo
6) Rigoberto Uran (COL) – Cannondale-Drapac
7) Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb
8) Nairo Quintana (COL) – Movistar
9) Rohan Dennis (AUS) – BMC Racing
10) Simon Spilak (SVN) – Katusha-Alpecin +6”

General classification

1) Nairo Quintana (COL) – Movistar – 21.34.51hrs
2) Thibaut Pinot (FRA) – FDJ +50”
3) Rohan Dennis (AUS) – BMC Racing +1.06
4) Primoz Roglic (SVN) – LottoNL-Jumbo +1.15
5) Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb +1.19
6) Geraint Thomas (GBR) – Team Sky +1.23
7) Rigoberto Uran (COL) – Cannondale-Drapac +1.30
8) Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP) – Movistar +1.32
9) Bauke Mollema (NED) – Trek-Segafredo +1.37
10) Simon Spilak (SVN) – Katusha-Alpecin +1.59

Share

Topics:

Tirreno-Adriatico 2017

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Racing

Chris Froome backs Sir Dave Brailsford but admits Team Sky must learn from mistakes

Tour de France champion disappointed by media portrayal of Team Sky

Chris Froome backs Sir Dave Brailsford but admits Team Sky must learn from mistakes
Reports

Alberto Contador attack not enough as Team Sky's Sergio Henao wins Paris-Nice 2017

Colombian champion claims overall victory by just two seconds

Alberto Contador attack not enough as Team Sky's Sergio Henao wins Paris-Nice 2017
Reports

Paris-Nice 2017: Simon Yates solos to stage six victory in Fayence

Brit attacks on final climb to take victory and move into top ten overall

Paris-Nice 2017: Simon Yates solos to stage six victory in Fayence
Reports

Tirreno-Adriatico 2017: Geraint Thomas solos to stage two success

Welshman bounces back after Team Sky's disastrous team time trial

Tirreno-Adriatico 2017: Geraint Thomas solos to stage two success
Reports

Paris-Nice 2017: Julian Alaphilippe claims race lead with time trial win

Young Frenchman wins stage to take yellow jersey; Alberto Contador back in contention overall

Paris-Nice 2017: Julian Alaphilippe claims race lead with time trial win
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production