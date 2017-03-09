Tirreno-Adriatico 2017: Geraint Thomas solos to stage two success - Road Cycling UK

Team Sunweb’s Tom Dumoulin attacked from the front of the bunch, but Thomas had time to relish his victory – the 15th pro win of his career, and first on Italian soil.
Dumoulin claimed second place, while world champion Peter Sagan led the bunch over the line in third place just ahead of Olympic champion and new race leader Greg van Avermaet.
Britain’s Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) to show he too is in good shape ahead of the Giro d’Italia, but it’s fellow Brit and Rio 2016 Olympic team-mate Thomas whom the headlines belong to overnight.
Tirreno-Adriatico 2017: stage two – result
1) Geraint Thomas (GBR) – Team Sky – 5.51.44hrs
2) Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb +9”
3) Peter Sagan (SVK) – Bora-hansgrohe – ST
4) Greg van Avermaet (BEL) – BMC Racing
5) Francesco Gavazzi (ITA) – Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6) Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) – Team Sky
7) Adam Yates (GBR) – Orica-Scott
8) Rohan Dennis (AUS) – BMC Racing
9) Nairo Quintana (COL) – Movistar
10) Simon Clarke (AUS) – Cannondale-Drapac
General classification
1) Greg van Avermaet (BEL) – BMC Racing – 6.15.14hrs
2) Rohan Dennis (AUS) – BMC Racing – ST
3) Tejay van Garderen (USA) – BMC Racing
4) Damiano Caruso (ITA) – BMC Racing
5) Niki Terpstra (NED) – QuickStep Floors +16”
6) Bob Jungels (LUX) – QuickStep Floors – ST
7) Nairo Quintana (COL) – Movistar +21”
8) Daniel Moreno (ESP) – Movistar – ST
9) Sebastien Reichenbach (SUI) – FDJ
10) Jonathan Castroviejo (ESP) – Movistar
