Tirreno-Adriatico 2017: Geraint Thomas solos to stage two success - Road Cycling UK

Geraint Thomas soloed to victory on stage two of Tirreno-Adriatico to prove his form as Team Sky bounced back from their disastrous team time trial in style.

Wheel failures decimated the British WorldTour team’s hopes on stage one, causing Gianni Moscon to crash with Thomas reporting Diego Rosa and Mikel Landa had suffered similar problems after hitting pot holes.

But the Welshman put the disappointment behind him as he attacked with four kilometres remaining of the 228km stage from Camaiore to Pomarance.