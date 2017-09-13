Rising British star James Knox to turn pro with QuickStep Floors - Road Cycling UK

Share

Racing

Rising British star James Knox to turn pro with QuickStep Floors

Cumbrian climber signs two-year deal with WorldTour giants

Rising British star James Knox will step up to the UCI WorldTour next season after signing his first pro deal with QuickStep Floors.

The 21-year-old Cumbrian rider – the highest-placed British rider at this year’s Tour de l’Avenir, having come in eighth overall – has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances this year.

Alongside his performances at the Tour de l’Avenir, Knox finished in the top ten at the Tour of Croatia – won by Vincenzo Nibali – and Tour Alsace and was second at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege under-23 race.

And having signed a two-year deal to join the Belgian super-team – becoming the first British rider to sign with Patrick Lefevere’s outfit since Mark Cavendish’s departure – Knox says his results this season give him confidence for the future.

James Knox will turn pro in 2018 after signing a two-year deal with Belgian super-team QuickStep Floors (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“Runner-up in Liège – a race I dream of winning as a pro – was great and from there on to get good results over the whole season gives me motivation and confidence to take the next step up the ladder at QuickStep Floors,” he said.

“I’m very happy and proud that the things I’ve achieved have attracted the attention of a team like QuickStep Floors.

“[They are] a team that excels in so many areas, from having the best classics riders in the world to the best stages racers and best sprinters.

“On the whole, it’s a great outfit that always gets the most out of every rider, and personally I especially hope to develop my character as a climber, because it’s where I can excel the most.

“When that is said, I would like to develop every aspect of what it means to be a top professional rider and I think Quick-Step Floors provides the best opportunity for just that.”

Knox was second at the Liege-Bastogne-Liege under-23 race this year, alongside earning top-ten finishes at the Tour de l’Avenir, Tour Alsace and Tour of Croatia (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Knox is the second young British rider to sign neo-pro terms with a UCI WorldTour team for next season, with Chris Lawless set to join Team Sky.

And Lefevere says Knox has been a rider the team have been paying close attention to for a while now.

“James was on our radar for some time and we closely monitored his progression this season, but it wasn’t only his results that caught our attention, also his right attitude and commitment towards the sport were equally impressive,” Lefevere said.

“He’s a very promising climber and we’ll carefully nurture his talent in the years to come, while at the same time helping him adapt to the demanding pro life.”

Share

Related Articles

Racing

Great Britain team for road worlds confirmed: Chris Froome to ride time trial

Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas miss out, as Tour and Vuelta champion targets first rainbow jersey

Great Britain team for road worlds confirmed: Chris Froome to ride time trial
Racing

Rising British star Chris Lawless signs for Team Sky

British under-23 champion becomes sixth new signing confirmed for 2018

Rising British star Chris Lawless signs for Team Sky
Racing

Diary of a newbie racer: August - appreciation of the form

Learning to enjoy racing, and the benefits of experience

Diary of a fourth category racer: August - appreciation of the form
Racing

Alex Dowsett set to join Katusha-Alpecin for 2018

Essex-born time trial ace insists team "will not regret this transfer"

Alex Dowsett set to join Katusha-Alpecin for 2018
Racing

Track sprint star Becky James announces retirement

Welsh double Olympic silver medallist ends track sprint racing career

Track sprint star Becky James announces retirement
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production