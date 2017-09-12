Great Britain team for road worlds confirmed: Chris Froome to ride time trial - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome will bid to add world time trial success to his historic Tour-Vuelta double, after being named in the Great Britain team for next week’s UCI Road World Championships.

Froome and British champion Steve Cummings will line up in the men’s time trial, with a 31km course awaiting in Bergen, with the Team Sky man competing in the event for the first time since 2009.

He won the 40.2km time trial at the Vuelta a Espana, as well as finishing third on the lumpy 22.5km course used at the Tour de France.

Cummings, meanwhile, has just returned to action after fracturing a vertebra at the Tour de France, but beat Alex Dowsett by eight seconds to win his first national title back in June, on a 44.4km route on the Isle of Man.