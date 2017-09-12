Great Britain team for road worlds confirmed: Chris Froome to ride time trial - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Great Britain team for road worlds confirmed: Chris Froome to ride time trial

Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas miss out, as Tour and Vuelta champion targets first rainbow jersey

Chris Froome will bid to add world time trial success to his historic Tour-Vuelta double, after being named in the Great Britain team for next week’s UCI Road World Championships.

Froome and British champion Steve Cummings will line up in the men’s time trial, with a 31km course awaiting in Bergen, with the Team Sky man competing in the event for the first time since 2009.

He won the 40.2km time trial at the Vuelta a Espana, as well as finishing third on the lumpy 22.5km course used at the Tour de France.

Cummings, meanwhile, has just returned to action after fracturing a vertebra at the Tour de France, but beat Alex Dowsett by eight seconds to win his first national title back in June, on a 44.4km route on the Isle of Man.

Chris Froome will ride the time trial at the 2017 UCI Road World Championships, on the back of his Tour-Vuelta double (Pic: Sirotti)

Olympic team pursuit champion Elinor Barker races in the women’s event, having targeted the worlds from the outset of the year.

The 23-year-old Welsh rider was crowned junior world time trial champion in 2012 before turning her focus to the track, and will be joined in Bergen by Hannah Barnes.

National champion Claire Rose, therefore, misses out on selection for the women’s event, despite having won two time trials at the Cascade Cycling Classic following her national success.

Elinor Barker has been selected for the women’s trial and road race (Pic: Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

Barker and Barnes will also take part in the women’s road race, with 2015 world champion Lizzie Deignan also selected just weeks after having her appendix removed.

Barnes’ younger sister Alice is also selected, having won bronze in the under-23 women’s race at August’s European Championships.

British under-23 champion Melissa Lowther, former national time trial champion Hayley Simmonds and London 2012 team pursuit gold medallist Dani King complete the line-up.

In the men’s race, meanwhile, there is no place for Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) or Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), both of whom returned from injury at the Tour of Britain.

Neither Froome nor Cummings will compete in the road race either, with a relatively young team selected for the 276.5km race on Sunday September 24.

Aqua Blue Sport duo Adam Blythe and Mark Christian race on the back of the Vuelta a Espana, as does Ian Stannard – one of five Team Sky riders selected.

Ben Swift and Peter Kennaugh are both selected for the men’s road race, but there are no places for Mark Cavendish or Geraint Thomas (Pic: Alex Broadway/ASO)

Jon Dibben, Owain Doull, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Peter Kennaugh will also ride from Team Sky, alongside Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) and Scott Thwaites (Dimension Data).

Also heading out to Bergen to fly the British flag are under-23 aces Scott Davies and Chris Lawless, who will ride the under-23 time trial and road race, with Ethan Hayter, James Knox, Ollie Wood and An Post-Chain Reaction’s Mark Stewart joining them for the latter.

Tom Pidcock, already national, European and world cyclo-cross champion, headlines’ the junior men’s selection, and will compete in the time trial and road race.

Great Britain team for UCI Road World Championships

Men’s time trial
Chris Froome (Team Sky)
Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Women’s time trial
Elinor Barker (Matrix Pro Cycling)
Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)

Men’s road race
Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport)
Mark Christian (Aqua Blue Sport)
Jon Dibben (Team Sky)
Owain Doull (Team Sky)
Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky)
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
Ian Stannard (Team Sky)
Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates)
Scott Thwaites (Dimension Data)

Women’s road race
Elinor Barker (Matrix Pro Cycling)
Alice Barnes (Drops)
Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM)
Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans)
Dani King (Cylance Pro Cycling)
Melissa Lowther (Team Breeze)
Hayley Simmonds (Team WNT)

Under-23 men’s time trial
Scott Davies (Team Wiggins)
Chris Lawless (Axeon Hagens-Berman)

Under-23 men’s road race
Scott Davies (Team Wiggins)
Ethan Hayter (GB Academy)
James Knox (Team Wiggins)
Chris Lawless (Axeon Hagens-Berman)
Mark Stewart (An Post-Chain Reaction)
Ollie Wood (Team Wiggins)

Junior men’s time trial
Tom Pidcock
Fred Wright

Junior men’s road race
Mark Donovan
Tom Pidcock
Jake Stewart
Jacob Vaughan
Fred Wright

Junior women’s time trial
Lauren Dolan
Pfeifer Georgi

Junior women’s road race
Rhona Callender
Lauren Dolan
Pfeifer Georgi
Jessica Roberts
Sophie Wright

