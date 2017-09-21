Tour de Yorkshire expands with additional days for 2018 races - Road Cycling UK

Racing

Tour de Yorkshire expands with additional days for 2018 races

Men's race now four days, while women's expands to two

Both the Tour de Yorkshire and Women’s Tour de Yorkshire will be expanded for 2018, with an extra day added to each after much lobbying from race organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and ASO.

It means next year’s events will feature for four stages for the men and two for the women, building on the huge success of the early editions of both races.

And with Yorkshire also set to host the UCI Road World Championships in 2019, Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity hailed the white rose public.

The Tour de Yorkshire and Women’s Tour de Yorkshire will both feature an additional day next year (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“Seeing the Tour de Yorkshire grow into what it is today is one of my team’s very proudest achievements and none of this would have been possible if the people of Yorkshire – and Great Britain – hadn’t taken the race to their hearts.

“This decision will help us attract even bigger names in the future and allow us to design a more varied and spectacular route.

– How Yorkshire won the Worlds –

“Our race is growing in stature all the time and the next two editions will hold even greater prestige given that Yorkshire is also hosting the UCI Road World Championships in 2019.

“Cycling is booming across the county and today marks an exciting new chapter for our race.”

The Tour de Yorkshire was first raced in 2015, as a legacy event off the back of the phenomenally successful Yorkshire Grand Depart for the previous year’s Tour de France.

And Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme said: “The Tour de Yorkshire is a true success story and the way the race has grown over the last four years has been incredible.

“The size and passion of the crowds has not just impressed me, but the cyclists too. They are always blown away by the reception they receive and are already looking forward to coming back in 2018.

“Extending the race to four days will allow us to visit more parts of the county and put on an even greater show.”

Lizzie Deignan won this season’s Women’s Tour de Yorkshire, which will be a two-day race for the first time in 2018 (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The eight start and finish destinations to be used for next year’s expanded event will be announced on Thursday September 28, before the full route is revealed in December.

Tour de Yorkshire 2018

