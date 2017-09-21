Tour de Yorkshire expands with additional days for 2018 races - Road Cycling UK

Both the Tour de Yorkshire and Women’s Tour de Yorkshire will be expanded for 2018, with an extra day added to each after much lobbying from race organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and ASO.

It means next year’s events will feature for four stages for the men and two for the women, building on the huge success of the early editions of both races.

And with Yorkshire also set to host the UCI Road World Championships in 2019, Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity hailed the white rose public.