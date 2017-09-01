Rising British star Chris Lawless signs for Team Sky - Road Cycling UK

British under-23 champion Chris Lawless will ride for Team Sky next season, after being confirmed as the latest high-profile young rider to join the team.

Lawless, a Tour de l’Avenir stage winner last month, is part of a quartet of riders to have signed for Sky after impressing in the race – overall winner Egan Arley Bernal, King of the Mountains Pavel Sivakov and points classification winner Kristoffer Halvorsen have also signed.

Having spent this season with Axel Merckx’s talent factory, Axeon-Hagens Berman, he becomes the third British rider, after Alex Dowsett and Tao Geoghegan Hart, to graduate from the young American team to Team Sky.

And Lawless hopes the move to Team Sky will improve his all-round racing ability, having previously admitted to RCUK he would love to win a cobbled Classic.