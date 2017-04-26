Tour of Britain 2017 route: Edinburgh start, Cardiff finale, Essex time trial, no summit finishes - Road Cycling UK

This year’s Tour of Britain will finish outside London for the first time since 2012, with the full route – starting in Edinburgh and finishing in Cardiff eight days later – revealed by organisers.

Sponsored by OVO Energy, the race has never previously started in the Scottish capital, though it will be the second consecutive year the race has started in Scotland after rolling out of Glasgow in 2016.

The eight-stage race will start on the Royal Mile on Sunday September 3, and finish outside Cardiff’s City Hall on Sunday September 11.

In between, the race will head through Northumberland, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, before a ten-mile time trial on British time trial champion Alex Dowsett’s turf in Trendring, Essex.

The race then heads to Suffolk, crosses the Cotswolds and finally concludes with a stage from Worcester to Cardiff on the final day.