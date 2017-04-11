WorldTour Wrap: Paris-Roubaix and the Mitten of Honour - Road Cycling UK

Too tired, Tom?

When a splinter group of chasers (van Avermaet, Sebastian Langeveld, Stuyven, Jurgen Roelandts) did eventually reel him in for good, Oss’ reward for his hours of toil in the breakaway was to spend the next fifteen minutes or so pace-setting for his team leader. Lucky, lucky Daniel.

With a group of strong riders to work together, an advantage of 30 seconds over the group including Boonen (and later Sagan) would end up being enough to win the race.

“Nobody ‘catches’ Oss. He slows down until he is their leader.” (pic: Sirotti)

No real concerted chase came from the pack behind, with Boonen seemingly happy to let teammate Stybar contest the victory – a true team player right until the end. Or perhaps Tommeke was just cooked and couldn’t muster a pursuit.

Van Avermaet, Langeveld and Stybar looked the strongest of the small bunch over the next secteurs of cobbles, and did manage to ditch Moscon and Stuyven – albeit temporarily.

There was – as there must always be at Roubaix – a bit of tactical silly buggers in the closing moments. This year they were largely led by Czech rider Zdenek Stybar who refused to do any turns on the front from about 6km to go. This is the kind of behaviour that will get you chucked out of your Saturday club run, so please don’t emulate it.

The trio were too far ahead to lose the race, but the horsing around led to the three becoming five again for the final dash down the velodrome straight. Van Avermaet took a deserved first win, Stybar second (but shoulda-woulda-coulda been first), with Langeveld holding off Moscon and Stuyven to round out the top five.

Van Avermaet has had a barnstorming year, which really began with a bitter disappointment in last year’s Tour of Flanders just over 12 months ago. Lets hope his bright form continues – and who knows, maybe someone other than Peter Sagan might even contest the maillot vert for the first time in half a decade this July?