WorldTour Wrap: Alejandro Valverde and the Pimp of Liege - Road Cycling UK

Alejandro Valverde and the Pimp of Liege. No, not the title of JK Rowling’s next book, but rather the story of the weekend’s WorldTour classics racing.

Yesterday’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege marked the end of the ‘proper’ spring classics – although for those who really, really can’t let go, there is still the small matter of Eschborn-Frankfurt – Rund um den Finanzplatz to cling on to. The German race is on next Monday, which gives you plenty of time to try and learn how to pronounce that name.

But we are getting ahead of ourselves – Liege-Bastogne-Liege was merely the final piece in the Ardennes Week jigsaw, as we were treated to two major one-day races in the time since we last checked in after the Amstel Gold Race.