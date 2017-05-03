WorldTour Wrap: so much for 'no such thing as bad publicity' - Road Cycling UK

Is it too early to speculate about the Tour de France in July based on the results of one rainy April stage race? Yes. Am I going to do it anyway? Of course!

As well as Porte and Yates, the Tour de Romandie also boasted Chris Froome among the big names on the start list. There were murmurings that it was an early chance to see what sort of shape Froome was in and whether the contest between he and Porte in July will be as much of a humdinger as it was last season.

Simon Yates shone when the sun did make an appearance pic – Sirotti

In the end it was a relatively subdued performance from the Kenyan-born Brit, apart from a battling late burst on stage one, when he popped out of the bunch, legs-a-spinning and darted through the pouring rain to nudge himself over the line in 5th. Perhaps he was just motivated by the promise of beating Thomas de Gendt into the showers.

@UCI_cycling forbidding a rider to shower because he has dopingcontrol but is suffering from hypothermia is not normal. We are not animals. — Thomas De Gendt (@DeGendtThomas) April 27, 2017

Froome has won this race twice before, including 2013 before his first Tour de France victory. To place 19th with no race wins so far in the season is not the dominant form we have come to expect from him. Is there, perhaps, a chink in his armour? Might the Tour actually be won by a team other than Sky this year?