WorldTour Wrap: so much for 'no such thing as bad publicity' - Road Cycling UK

All downhill from here
In the midst of all the modernisation that is going on in cycling, it’s nice to see the organisers of the Giro preserving a bit of that ‘make ‘em suffer’ philosophy that made Henri Desgrange such a beloved figure in his time as director of the Tour de France.
Never afraid of a bit of controversy, the brains behind the Giro decided to introduce a new classification to this year’s edition, before scrapping it after it drew a certain amount of criticism for making the race unnecessarily dangerous.
Stopping just short of adding a knife juggling portion of each day’s stage, the race organisers decided that it would be a bit of fun to do a descending classification, the winner of which would have been the rider fastest down ten pre-determined segments spread throughout the race.
Quite why the Giro decided to organise this extra bit of competition is unclear; perhaps it was merely a monetisable sponsorship opp (Italian tyre brand, Pirelli, has stuck its name on the classification), or perhaps a means of pepping up the racing, or maybe it was just a way of guaranteeing Vincenzo Nibali wins something at his national race.
As Service Course pointed out, the Giro has form for sketchy descents too – probably a good job the idea was promptly scrapped, no sooner had it been annonced.
