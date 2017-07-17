WorldTour wrap: Landa the lost and the Tour de France's best fans - Road Cycling UK

Another week in the WorldTour, another week completely dominated by the Tour de France. Things got properly lumpy this week, with the race heading into the Pyrenees, before crossing the decidedly unflat middle part of France in an Alps-ward direction.

All hell broke loose in the GC, with five riders in with a reasonable shout of taking the yellow jersey on any given day. And, just like always, la Grand Boucle threw up plenty of curveballs along the way.

HighLanda, FreeLanda, Landa the Lost – take your pick…

Mikel Landa, the man who won the Giro d’Italia King of the Mountains jersey, and looked like he was out for a Sunday morning spin while doing so, has brought that same impressive insouciance to the Tour de France.

The Basque rider, who sits sixth on GC going into the rest day, is here to do a job for Chris Froome by guiding him through the mountains, just like Team Sky super-domestiques Wout Poels and Richie Porte before him.

Poels carried out his job like the terminator, never more than a few metres from Froome’s front wheel. Porte, samesies.