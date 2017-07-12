This year the Dunwich Dynamo, an 116-mile night ride which attracts thousands of cyclists, celebrated its 25th anniversary and this beautifully shot videos captures the event in all its glory.

The ‘Dun Run’, as the ride is often called, takes cyclists from east London to Dunwich on the Suffolk coast. While the Dynamo started as a pay-to-enter event, since 1999 it has been a free ride, becoming something of an annual city-to-sea pilgrimage which takes place on the Saturday evening closest to the full moon in July.

This video captures the Dunwich Dynamo from a unique perspective of a drone, capturing the streams of cyclists leaving the capital and into the green lanes of the countryside, only other riders and their lights for company, before arriving on the beach for sunrise.