Video: climbs to ride - Independence Pass, Colorado - Road Cycling UK

Independence Pass is the highest paved crossing of the Continental Divide, taking you to the dizzying heights of more than 12,000ft above sea level.

To put that into context, the full 31.4km climb starts at an elevation of 2,423m in Aspen – that’s higher than the highest road in the Pyrenees. And the only way is up.

It does not boast the same thigh-numbing gradients of some of those Pyrenean peaks, but Mike Cotty – who has ridden the climb in the latest video instalment from the Col Collective – says you will definitely feel the lack of air.