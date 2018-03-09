Video: climbs to ride - Independence Pass, Colorado - Road Cycling UK

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Sportive

Video: climbs to ride – Independence Pass, Colorado

The Col Collective lead the way up the highest paved crossing of the Continental Divide

Independence Pass is the highest paved crossing of the Continental Divide, taking you to the dizzying heights of more than 12,000ft above sea level.

To put that into context, the full 31.4km climb starts at an elevation of 2,423m in Aspen – that’s higher than the highest road in the Pyrenees. And the only way is up.

It does not boast the same thigh-numbing gradients of some of those Pyrenean peaks, but Mike Cotty – who has ridden the climb in the latest video instalment from the Col Collective – says you will definitely feel the lack of air.

Independence Pass peaks at more than 12,000ft above sea level (Pic: Col Collective)

Following the Roaring Fork River, and passing through Independence, it is one of the Rocky Mountains’ must-ride ascents.

“I’d wanted to ride Independence Pass for such a long time, much like the famous climbs in Europe it had a certain lure that I wanted to see for myself,” Cotty said.

“Such a beautiful climb and one that I’m very glad to have now experienced.”

Check out the video above, or see more from the Col Collective here.

Vital statistics

Start: Aspen
Length: 19.5 miles (31.4 km)
Highest Point: 12,095ft (3,687m)
Start Elevation: 7,951ft (2,423m)
Elevation gain: 4,144ft (1,263m)
Max gradient: 7.5%
Average gradient: 4.2%
Ridden in September

Share

Related Articles

Sportive

'Extremely limited' number of Vélo South sportive places available on general sale

More than 10,000 sign up for closed-road, 100-mile sportive during 24-hour priority booking window

'Extremely limited' number of Vélo South sportive places available on general sale
Sportive

Sometimes it even snows in Nice: riding through the Beast from the East on the Cote d'Azur

Even the French Riviera can't escape Europe's big freeze, as RCUK's George finds out

Sometimes it even snows in Nice: riding through the Beast from the East on the Cote d'Azur
Sportive

Six reasons why Vélo South will be the best new event on this year's sportive calendar

Closed-road, 100-mile sportive in the South Downs officially launched - pre-entry now open

Six reasons why Vélo South will be the best new event on this year's sportive calendar
Sportive

Seven of the best offbeat training camp destinations

Want to head off the beaten track for your next training camp?

Seven of the best offbeat cycling training camp destinations
Sportive

RCUK's essential guide to road cycling in Mallorca

Where to stay, climbs to ride and how to prepare for your cycling trip to Mallorca

RCUK's essential guide to road cycling in Mallorca
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production