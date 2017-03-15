The Col Collective launch new Cycling Tours in the Pyrenees - Road Cycling UK

Share

Sportive

The Col Collective launch new Cycling Tours in the Pyrenees

Share the road with Mike Cotty and co and sample the best the Hautes Pyrenees has to offer

The Col Collective are inviting riders to share the mountains with them, with the launch of The Col Collective – Cycling Tours.

The brainchild of sportive guru and Alpine adventurer Mike Cotty, the Col Collective has released a series of guides to climbing some of the toughest, most iconic and even lesser-known ascents across the globe.

And now Cotty and the Col Collective will share the greatest cols in the French Pyrenees with visitors, having put together cycling experiences to cater for all experiences.

The Col Collective – Cycling Tours offer you the chance to share the mountains with expert guidance from Mike Cotty and co (pic: Col Collective)

With a base at the heart of the Hautes Pyrenees region, experiences on offer include the “Introduction to the Mountains” – one-to-one guidance from Cotty for inexperienced visitors to the region.

The Tour de France Experience offers the chance to ride the climbs of cycling’s greatest race before watching the pros in action the following day.

Explorer and Explorer Mini escapes are for riders happy to set their own pace and agenda, meanwhile, with expert route planning, help and advice on offer from The Col Collective team.

Of the new venture, Cotty says: “It’s been a hugely satisfying journey over the last couple of years. We’ve had such a heartfelt response to our videos from all over the world that we wanted to try and create an experience that helps bring riders even closer to the mountains, giving them one-to-one guidance, support and sharing our knowledge wherever we can to help you become more accomplished in the mountains while creating a really personal

and unique experience with The Col Collective that will live with you forever.”

Riders on the tours will stay at Col Collective HQ, which offers five en-suite luxury guest rooms, heated pool, mountain views and a Col Collective mountain essentials kit bag and equipment.

Price start at €1,100 and more details can be found by visiting thecolcollective.com/cycling-tours  or emailing cyclingtours@thecolcollective.com.

Share

Topics:

Col Collective

Related Articles

Sportive

Seven of the best offbeat training camp destinations

Want to head off the beaten track for your next training camp?

Seven of the best offbeat cycling training camp destinations
Sportive

Ten of the best cycling climbs in Mallorca

Mallorca is a cyclist’s paradise, and here are ten must-ride ascents on the Balearic Island

Ten of the best cycling climbs in Mallorca
Sportive

Music, vintage bikes and family fun: Eroica Britannia returns for 2017

Three-day vintage cycling festival returns to the Peak District in June

Music, vintage bikes and family fun: Eroica Britannia returns for 2017
Sportive

Fifteen of the toughest European sportives to ride in 2017

Flandrian bergs, Alpine ascents and some of the most gruelling climbs on the continent

Fifteen of the best European sportives to ride in 2017
Sportive

Haute Route expansion continues with creation of Haute Route Norway

Three-day event to launch in summer 2018

Haute Route expansion continues with creation of Haute Route Norway
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production