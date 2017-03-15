The Col Collective launch new Cycling Tours in the Pyrenees - Road Cycling UK

The Col Collective are inviting riders to share the mountains with them, with the launch of The Col Collective – Cycling Tours.

The brainchild of sportive guru and Alpine adventurer Mike Cotty, the Col Collective has released a series of guides to climbing some of the toughest, most iconic and even lesser-known ascents across the globe.

And now Cotty and the Col Collective will share the greatest cols in the French Pyrenees with visitors, having put together cycling experiences to cater for all experiences.