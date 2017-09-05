Cycology: tailor-made cycling holidays for you and your significant other - Road Cycling UK

Cycology: tailor-made cycling holidays for you and your significant other

Bespoke trips available to Mallorca, Mauritius and Portugal

A cycling holiday represents a chance to clock some serious miles with the sun on your back, tackling the best roads and climbs in the most desirable locations.

But it’s also a big commitment, meaning time away from family – if they have not been bitten by the cycling bug in the same way – and a whole lot of planning. Step forward, Cycology.

Cycology offer bespoke cycling trips to Mallorca, Mauritius and Portugal (Pic: Carlos Delgado, via Wiki Commons)

Cycology offer bespoke cycling holidays in Mallorca, Mauritius and Portugal, with hand-picked hotels, bike hire (Trek in the Mallorca and Mauritius, Cube or Focus in Portugal) and plenty to attract YSO to the trip too (that’s Your Significant Other).

Cycology have recognised that not all partners are as enthused about cycling, and so while you’re off on your bike, excursions include helicopter and boat trips, vineyard trips, shopping, spa days, golf days and tennis. Trips to Mallorca also include Kidology – plenty to keep your children occupied too.

But what about the riding? Cycology promise ‘five-star service from the moment you book’, which means flexibility when it comes to guided rides, a service and support van (for groups of four or more), 12-hour laundry service, bike box transportation, daily nutrition packs and a post-ride massage. Independent riders can request a tailor-made route map.

Also included is luxury accommodation, hotel transfers and a welcome dinner. Packages start from £1,800 per person, excluding flights, for a four-day trip. To find out more, visit: www.cycology.co.uk.

