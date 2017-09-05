Cycology: tailor-made cycling holidays for you and your significant other - Road Cycling UK

Cycology offer bespoke cycling holidays in Mallorca, Mauritius and Portugal, with hand-picked hotels, bike hire (Trek in the Mallorca and Mauritius, Cube or Focus in Portugal) and plenty to attract YSO to the trip too (that’s Your Significant Other).

Cycology have recognised that not all partners are as enthused about cycling, and so while you’re off on your bike, excursions include helicopter and boat trips, vineyard trips, shopping, spa days, golf days and tennis. Trips to Mallorca also include Kidology – plenty to keep your children occupied too.

But what about the riding? Cycology promise ‘five-star service from the moment you book’, which means flexibility when it comes to guided rides, a service and support van (for groups of four or more), 12-hour laundry service, bike box transportation, daily nutrition packs and a post-ride massage. Independent riders can request a tailor-made route map.

Also included is luxury accommodation, hotel transfers and a welcome dinner. Packages start from £1,800 per person, excluding flights, for a four-day trip. To find out more, visit: www.cycology.co.uk.