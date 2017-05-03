Entry open for Evans Cycles' HOY 100 and King of the Downs sportives - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

Entry open for Evans Cycles’ HOY 100 and King of the Downs sportives

Popular Ride It! series fixtures now open for entry

Entries for two of Evans Cycles’ biggest RIDE IT sportives – the HOY 100 and the King of the Downs – are now open.

The HOY 100 returns this year on Sunday July 2, and offers the chance to ride with Sir Chris Hoy on his Cheshire training roads, with a choice of 100km or 100-mile routes.

Rolling out of the Arley Hall Estate, the 100km route takes in the Dunham Massey and Tatton Park, covering quiet roads through the Cheshire Plains; the 100-mile route heads out to the Peak District, climbing through Macclesfield Park and out past Alderley Edge before the fast, flat Cheshire Plains run-in to the finish.

As ever with Evans Cycles’ Ride It! sportive series, children go free, while adult entry costs £35 each.

The HOY 100 takes place on Sir Chris Hoy’s old training routes (pic – Evans Cycles)

The King of the Downs, meanwhile, takes place on Sunday June 11 and is one of the toughest in the RIDE IT calendar – rated five out of five for difficulty thanks to the multiple hills to be climbed.

Leith Hill, Combe Lane and Box Hill all feature, while The Wall, Yorks Hill and Titsey Hill are all packed into the new East Loop.

Box Hill is among the challenges on the hilly King of the Downs sportive (pic – marcus_jb1973, via Flickr Creative Commons)

Traditionally, riders riding the ‘short’ option would tackle the West Loop (with Box Hill and Leith Hill), but Evans are now offering the choice of which of the two loops those on the short option would like to ride.

The full ride, meanwhile, covers 115 miles in all with ten full climbs adding up to 9,100ft of climbing in total.

Children, again, go free while adult entry costs £30.

For more information on the Evans Cycles’ RIDE IT series, visit their website.

