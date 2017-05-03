Entry open for Evans Cycles' HOY 100 and King of the Downs sportives - Road Cycling UK

Entries for two of Evans Cycles’ biggest RIDE IT sportives – the HOY 100 and the King of the Downs – are now open.

The HOY 100 returns this year on Sunday July 2, and offers the chance to ride with Sir Chris Hoy on his Cheshire training roads, with a choice of 100km or 100-mile routes.

Rolling out of the Arley Hall Estate, the 100km route takes in the Dunham Massey and Tatton Park, covering quiet roads through the Cheshire Plains; the 100-mile route heads out to the Peak District, climbing through Macclesfield Park and out past Alderley Edge before the fast, flat Cheshire Plains run-in to the finish.

As ever with Evans Cycles’ Ride It! sportive series, children go free, while adult entry costs £35 each.