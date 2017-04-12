Five reasons to head to Eroica Britannia this summer - Road Cycling UK

Eroica Britannia promises to be bigger and better than ever before when it returns this summer at its new Friden Grange location.

Taking place from Friday June 16 to Sunday June 18, the three-day festival – headlined by the vintage ride, part of the global L’Eroica Series – packs loads into the family-friendly weekend.

Eroica Britannia promises to be bigger and better than ever before in 2017 (pic – Joey O’Connell/Eroica)

With live music and a celebration of the very Best of British, there really is something for everyone and plenty of reason to book in for the full three days.

We’ve taken a closer look at why Eroica Britannia should be on your to-do list in 2017…