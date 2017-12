All riders will roll out together, where there will then be the option to take a diversion to tackle the out-and-back climb, before rejoining the main route. Riders who complete Rocacorba, a 13.8km ascent with a deceiving average gradient of 6.5 per cent, will ride 142km in all.

The festival is organised by Bike Breaks Girona and, besides the three main events, shop rides for all abilities will be held throughout the week.

The festival takes advantage of Girona’s historic old town

Entries are now open for the festival’s gold and silver packages, which include entries to all events and a range of additional benefits, from a ride with local pros to massage. Individual event entries will open at a later date. See the Girona Cycling Festival website for more information and to enter.