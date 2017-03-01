Haute Route expansion continues with creation of Haute Route Norway - Road Cycling UK

The global expansion of the Haute Route Series will continue next year, with organisers OC Sport announcing the creation of the Maserati Haute Route Norway, which will launch in Summer 2018.

Entries will go on the sale in the coming months for the new three-day sportive, which will be based in one location and, as with all Haute Route events, feature timed and ranked stages on authorised roads for amateur riders.

The Maserati Haute Route Norway is the third three-day event added to the Haute Route calendar, joining the Haute Route Ventoux and Haute Route Alpe d’Huez events, both of which launch this summer.