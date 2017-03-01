Haute Route expansion continues with creation of Haute Route Norway - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

Haute Route expansion continues with creation of Haute Route Norway

Three-day event to launch in summer 2018

The global expansion of the Haute Route Series will continue next year, with organisers OC Sport announcing the creation of the Maserati Haute Route Norway, which will launch in Summer 2018.

Entries will go on the sale in the coming months for the new three-day sportive, which will be based in one location and, as with all Haute Route events, feature timed and ranked stages on authorised roads for amateur riders.

The Maserati Haute Route Norway is the third three-day event added to the Haute Route calendar, joining the Haute Route Ventoux and Haute Route Alpe d’Huez events, both of which launch this summer.

The Maserati Haute Route Norway promises stunning backdrops and challenging terrain (pic – Destinasjon Ålesund & Sunnmøre)

The original series of three seven-day Haute Route events (Alps, Pyrenees and Dolomites) has already been expanded with the addition of the Mavic Haute Route Rockies, which takes place in Colorado this summer.

The latest event, OC Sport’s cycling strategic development director Matt Holden says, is just one part of a continued expansion which will result in more events being announced in the coming months.

On choosing Norway, Holden points to the stunning backdrops and varied roads offered up by the country.

He said: “Norway quickly became a front-runner as we reviewed possible locations for our next Haute Route adventure.

“Our riders will discover some of the most beautiful and challenging terrain in the world where roads with majestic switch-backs climb in amongst the Norwegian fjords – already an area of world class tourism.”

A recce of the proposed course is due to take place within weeks, while a test event is scheduled for summer this year – following which, entries will go on sale.

The event is just the latest in the Haute Route’s global expansion (pic – Destinasjon Ålesund & Sunnmøre)

Route details and the entry fee are still to be confirmed, but as ever, all participants can expect first-class safety, mechanical and medical support, alongside post-ride massages, a rider’s meal after racing and full logistical support.

For more information visit www.hauteroute.org.

Haute Route Calendar 2017

June 24 to June 30 – Mavic Haute Route Rockies (Boulder to Colorado Springs)

July 12 to July 14 – Haute Route Alpe d’Huez

August 13 to August 19 – Haute Route Pyrenees (Anglet to Toulouse)

August 21 to August 27 – Haute Route Alps (Nice to Geneva)

September 2 to September 8 – Haute Route Dolomites (Innsbruck to Venice)

October 6 to October 8 – Haute Route Ventoux

Topics:

Haute Route

