Ride with Johan Museeuw on a Wheels and Wheels training camp in Spain - Road Cycling UK

Want to ride with a Classics legend? Three-time Tour of Flanders winners Johan Museeuw will join Wheels and Wheels’ training camps in Mojacar, Spain, for two weeks in March and April.

Museeuw earned the nickname The Lions of Flanders as a pro after dominating the Ronde through the mid-1990s, winning the cobbled Classic in 1993, 1995 and 1998.

The 51-year-old’s palmares also includes three Paris-Roubaix wins, an Amstel Gold Race victory and the rainbow jersey from the 1996 World Championships.

Johan Museeuw rode for the iconic Mapei team between 1994 and 2000 (Pic: Sirotti)

Museeuw will join Wheels in Wheels between March 14 and March 22, and from April 15 to April 20. Museeuw, who is said to still ride regularly, will ride with groups in an area he knows well. He will also stay and dine with guests at the Valle del Este hotel.

Mojacar, in the southern region of Andalusia, is an ideal training camp destination, with a warm, dry climate year-round. The area is frequently visited by professional teams and offers a variety of riding, from flat coastal roads to the high mountains of the Sierra Nevada.

Andalucia offers a variety of terrain, including some stunning climbs (Pic: Wheels in Wheels)

Wheels in Wheels’ ride camps include half board accommodation, free transfers from Almeria airport, fully guided rides, and free nutrition, bottles and spare tubes. The ‘ride like a pro’ experience extends to motorcycle back-up with mechanical and nutritional support on all rides, as well as vehicles to carry spare clothing.

