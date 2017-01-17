Ride with Johan Museeuw on a Wheels and Wheels training camp in Spain - Road Cycling UK

Share

Sportive

Ride with Johan Museeuw on a Wheels and Wheels training camp in Spain

Classics legend to join Wheels in Wheels for two weeks in March and April

Want to ride with a Classics legend? Three-time Tour of Flanders winners Johan Museeuw will join Wheels and Wheels’ training camps in Mojacar, Spain, for two weeks in March and April.

Museeuw earned the nickname The Lions of Flanders as a pro after dominating the Ronde through the mid-1990s, winning the cobbled Classic in 1993, 1995 and 1998.

The 51-year-old’s palmares also includes three Paris-Roubaix wins, an Amstel Gold Race victory and the rainbow jersey from the 1996 World Championships.

Johan Museeuw, Mapei, Tirreno-Adriatico 1996, team car (Pic: Sirotti)
Johan Museeuw rode for the iconic Mapei team between 1994 and 2000 (Pic: Sirotti)

Museeuw will join Wheels in Wheels between March 14 and March 22, and from April 15 to April 20. Museeuw, who is said to still ride regularly, will ride with groups in an area he knows well. He will also stay and dine with guests at the Valle del Este hotel.

Mojacar, in the southern region of Andalusia, is an ideal training camp destination, with a warm, dry climate year-round. The area is frequently visited by professional teams and offers a variety of riding, from flat coastal roads to the high mountains of the Sierra Nevada.

Andalusia, training camp, cycling (Pic: Wheels in Wheels)
Andalucia offers a variety of terrain, including some stunning climbs (Pic: Wheels in Wheels)

Wheels in Wheels’ ride camps include half board accommodation, free transfers from Almeria airport, fully guided rides, and free nutrition, bottles and spare tubes. The ‘ride like a pro’ experience extends to motorcycle back-up with mechanical and nutritional support on all rides, as well as vehicles to carry spare clothing.

For more information and to book your spot, visit the Wheels in Wheels website.

Share

Topics:

Training camps Wheels in Wheels

Related Articles

Pico de las Nieves, climb, training camp, sunset, pic: Col Collective
Sportive

Video: climbs to ride - Pico de las Nieves (Gran Canaria)

From the sand dunes to the clouds for the Col Collective's latest video

Video: climbs to ride - Pico de las Nieves (Gran Canaria)
Wiggle Dragon Ride, sportive, pic: Human Race
Sportive

Ten of the toughest UK sportives to ride in 2017

Stunning scenery, gruelling climbs and even cobbles to get you motivated for the new year

Ten of the best UK sportives to ride in 2017
Ashley Quinlan, cyclo-cross, Antwerpen, Ridley, sand
Sportive

Riding the Scheldecross Antwerpen cyclo-cross course

Crippling fear and slower than six year olds? Getting to grips the hard way on the Schedlecross cyclocross course

Riding the Scheldecross Antwerpen cyclo-cross course
Alpe d'Huez, climb, hairpin, out of saddle, Haute Route, mountains, pic - Manu Molle
Sportive

Three-day Haute Route Alpe d'Huez sportive launches in 2017

Iconic climb provides centrepiece for latest three-day addition to 2017 Haute Route Series

Three-day Haute Route Alpe d'Huez sportive launches in 2017
Alpe d'Huez (Pic: Manu Molle)
Sportive

Seventeen cycling resolutions for 2017

What's on your to-do list for the new year?

Seventeen cycling resolutions for 2017
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production