The rain in Spain stays mainly in… Calpe: riding with An Post-Chain Reaction

Winter training camps are a mainstay of early-season preparation for pro cycling teams: an opportunity for new team-mates to mingle and get to know each other, a first official invite for the media to meet the new intakes (and vice-versa), an opportunity for benchmark performance testing to take place and, of course, vitally important training sessions that will shape a rider’s condition for at least the forthcoming couple of months.

Many pro teams have made island destinations their first choice – Tenerife and Majorca the two most popular – while others take selections of their squads to South Africa or even Australia, where the WorldTour gets underway with the Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

– Training camp dos and don’ts: how to make the most of your winter getaway –

Others, however, prefer the Spanish resort of Calpe. Given the year-round decent weather, access to flat and hilly terrain in an area just south of Valencia, as well as a fully-developed tourist industry that’s ready-made for visitors, it’s become one of the go-to spots for teams to take their riders.