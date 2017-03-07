Music, vintage bikes and family fun: Eroica Britannia returns for 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Eroica Britannia returns in 2017, with a new location and some big changes in store for the increasingly-popular three-day festival.

A new base, at Friden Grange near Buxton, means new routes to tackle into the Peak District, alongside an expanded festival, more camping space and headline music acts.

The festival kicks off on Friday June 16, and runs until Sunday June 18 – the day of the ride – where there will be three Peak District routes to tackle, covering 25 miles, 55 miles and 100 miles.