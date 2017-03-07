Music, vintage bikes and family fun: Eroica Britannia returns for 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Music, vintage bikes and family fun: Eroica Britannia returns for 2017

Three-day vintage cycling festival returns to the Peak District in June

Eroica Britannia returns in 2017, with a new location and some big changes in store for the increasingly-popular three-day festival.

A new base, at Friden Grange near Buxton, means new routes to tackle into the Peak District, alongside an expanded festival, more camping space and headline music acts.

The festival kicks off on Friday June 16, and runs until Sunday June 18 – the day of the ride – where there will be three Peak District routes to tackle, covering 25 miles, 55 miles and 100 miles.

Eroica Britannia returns in June, with a new location and expanded Festival (pic – Joey O’Connell/Eroica)

The Ride is the showpiece of the three-day Eroica Britannia Festival, with all riders required to ride pre-1987 road bikes, and ‘be dressed to the nines in flamboyant traditional and vintage threads’.

Friden Grange offers great access to the White Peak route, and the High Peak Trail is now a key part of the headline ride with organisers keen to point out the challenge awaiting.

“While the Festival is all about good times, The Ride is not a fancy dress procession,” the say.

“From the moment of signing up, it’s month of planning, training and preening to be part of a weekend to remember.”

The 25-mile route features 1,250ft of climbing, while the 55-mile route packs in 4,084ft of elevation.

The 100-mile “Hero” route, meanwhile, takes in the best of the Peak District National Park, with more than 8,400ft of climbing to negotiate.

The new location also means this year’s Festival will feature two free rides – a Twilight Adventure Ride on the Friday, and the Islabikes Family Ride on the Saturday.

And, away from the cycling, there is plenty to enjoy too, with the award-winning Festival promising to showcase the ‘Best of British’.

Three ride routes are available, with pre-1987 bikes and vintage threads a must. The Festival celebrates the Best of British (pic – Joey O’Connell/Eroica)

Music, shopping, food and plenty of vintage all feature over the weekend, including the new quintessentially British pub, “Britannia Arms Tavern”.

Bike talks, vintage shopping, fairground rides, street food, campfires and entertainers all contribute to the Festival atmosphere, meaning plenty for the whole family to enjoy.

There’s also “The Settlement” – a back-to-basics campfire and craft area – “The Great British Beach” and the open-air “Sundown Cinema” to enjoy.

The Festival itself is to be headlined by platinum-selling 1980s band ABC, while Norman Jay hosts an era-specific Funk, Soul, Rare Groove, Disco & Motown DJ set on the Friday night.

Eroica Britannia, vintage bikes, camping, cycling festival (pic - Joey O'Connell/Eroica)
Eroica Britannia, vintage bikes, camping, cycling festival (pic - Joey O'Connell/Eroica)

Festival goers are advised to book early, after last year’s event sold out, with Ride Entry – which includes a three-day festival pass – priced at £65 (or £45 for concessions).

Festival-only tickets can be purchased at £20 for a single day, or £30 for the three days, while under-12s go free.

Tickets are available now, with the Ride tickets – which include a three-day Festival pass – priced at £65 (or £45 for concessions) (pic – Joey O’Connell/Eroica)

Camping pitches start at £70 for tents or £100 for motor homes, trailer tents and caravans, while a number of ’boutique camping’ options also remain.

The two-person “Huntsman” tent costs £165, with options to suit all budgets through to the two-to-four-person “Luxury Bedouin” at £995.

Check out the video above for a little preview of what’s in store, with the round-up of last year’s Eroica Britannia highlights.

For more information on Eroica Britannia, to view the full Festival programme and explore the Ride routes, and to book tickets, visit eroicabritannia.co.uk.

