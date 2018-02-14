Best cycling holiday & winter training camp destinations

Seven of the best winter training camp destinations

Jet off for a week in cycling paradise to escape the British winter

Why go on a training camp?

  • Team Dimension Data, South African training camp, riding (Pic: Scott Mitchell/Team Dimension Data)

    What better way to kick-start the season than with a warm-weather training camp? (Pic: Scott Mitchell/Team Dimension Data)

  • RCUK 100 2017 behind-the-scenes, Majorca (Pic: Ed Blomfield / @edblomfield)

    Sa Calobra is Majorca's most iconic climb - and descent (Pic: Ed Blomfield / @edblomfield)

  • Tenerife, winter training camp, climb (Pic: Polka Dot Cycling)

    There's no shortage of climbing in Tenerife (Pic: Polka Dot Cycling)

  • Lanzarote's barren volancic landscape is dramatic but may not appeal to everyone (Pic: Club La Santa)

    Lanzarote's barren volancic landscape is dramatic but may not appeal to everyone (Pic: Club La Santa)

  • Training camp 2014, Andalucia, Alto de Velefique, mountains, climb, climbing

    Reach for the sky in Andalucia (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

  • Rocacorba cycling climb, Col Collective, Girona

    Blue skies and warm sunshine – it’s easy to see why Girona is home to countless professional cyclists (Pic: Col Collective)

  • Nice, training camp, Cycle Cote d'Azur (Pic: Phil Gale/Cycle Cote d'Azur)

    Nice is home to many professional riders, including Team Sky's Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe (Pic: Phil Gale/Cycle Cote d'Azur)

  • The UK has stunning riding on offer - but don't count on staying warm and dry (Pic: Scott Connor/Factory Media)

    The UK has stunning riding on offer - but don't count on staying warm and dry (Pic: Scott Connor/Factory Media)

Why go on a training camp?

There is no better feeling than riding with the sun on your back while the UK is still embraced by winter.

The winter training camp is a significant milestone in the season of professional and amateur cyclists alike. It’s an opportunity to dedicate a long weekend or, ideally, a week to cycling, with the sole aim of clocking up high mileage ahead of a season of sportives and racing.

Training camps typically take place between January and May, with riders migrating south in search of warm weather, smooth roads and long climbs. If you’re preparing for an event like the Marmotte or Etape du Tour, a training camp will allow you to ride climbs of a similar length and duration, while also benefiting from valuable hours in the saddle.

Countless tour operators offer organised training camps where all you have to do is book a flight and turn up with your bike (though many destinations offer bike hire) – a well-organised training camp is as close as you’ll come to being a professional rider.

Most training camps will offer a variety of riding groups, with the distance and speed of each ride varying accordingly – but make sure you check to find a camp which works for you. Many operators also offer supported ride weeks where you’ll still log serious mileage but without the intensity of a training camp.

You can also organise a DIY training camp by rounding up a group of riding buddies, choosing a location, and booking flights and accommodation. That way you can dictate your own schedule but may miss out on the structure and local knowledge of an organised trip .

Either way, knowing you have a training camp booked will kick-start your winter training and provide an added incentive – a light at the end of the tunnel – to ensure you arrive in good shape and ready to take on the additional mileage that comes with a week in the saddle.

But where to ride? Here are seven winter training camp destinations to consider.

