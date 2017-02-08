Training camp: ten dos and don'ts - Road Cycling UK

The start of spring sees cyclists make their annual migration south from the UK to the Mediterranean or Canary Islands for a training camp.

The idea of a week’s cycling, clocking up high mileage under a blue sky, on smooth, traffic-free roads and with long climbs on the horizon is hard to resist for professional cyclists, amateur racers and sportive riders alike.

It’s easy to see really, why training camps have long been a pillar of the early season build-up ahead of a summer of racing and sportives.