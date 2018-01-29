Understanding Strava: six key training metrics

The Fitness/Freshness graph tracks the amount of training you have done and how fatigued you are in order to produce a number which represents your current form

Taking a rider who uses a heart rate monitor as an example, Strava creates a weighted average of these Suffer Scores over the 42-day period. What this means is the formula gives more recent rides a greater weight as they have a bigger impact on your current form than rides you did six weeks ago. Your fatigue is calculated in a very similar way although this time the average is taken only over the last seven days.

The 42 and seven day averages used for fitness and fatigue come from research into how long the effects of a training session can be felt and also how long it can take to recover from a hard training session.

Both your fitness and freshness are then given scores and, as we’ve already covered, form is calculated as fitness minus fatigue.

So, if you have trained harder in the last seven days than you have on average across the last 42 days then chances are you will be tired and your form will be low. Conversely, if you have had an easier week then you will be fresh.

Every rider has a form range that works best for them. Some perform better when a little fatigued, others perform better when very fresh. I would recommend that if you have a day where you feel brilliant on the bike then, having already been using the Fitness/Freshness graph to track your progress, you record your form score on that day. Then, when preparing for your next event, you tweak your training to try and get as close to that form score as possible.

One downside of the Fitness/Freshness chart is that it needs at least 42 days of data before it will give accurate results. As a result, if you want to track your progress over time it will need a concerted effort to ensure every training session goes online for a minimum of six weeks. Once you have this data is place you can begin to track it to see how your form varies according to different levels of training and result. The result will mean you can accurately chart your form and use cold, hard numbers to hit peak form.

While Suffer Score and Fitness/Fitness can be calculated using heart rate only, for those of you who use a power meter, there are a number of other additional metrics on Strava that you can use.