Six reasons why you should ride the Tour of Ayrshire - Road Cycling UK

Share

Sportive

Six reasons why you should ride the Tour of Ayrshire

Fully closed road Gran Fondo and Chrono event heading to Scotland for first time

Having launched Britain’s hugely-successful first closed-road, European-style Gran Fondo event – the Tour of Cambridgeshire – in 2015, organisers Golazo Cycling are taking the concept north of the border this year for the inaugural Tour of Ayrshire.

The concept remains the same: fully closed roads, with a chrono time trial and gran fondo across the weekend, which will take place on Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30.

After the success of the Tour of Cambridgeshire, organisers Golazo Cycling have added the Tour of Ayrshire to their calendar (pic – Sportograf)

There’s even the chance to qualify a place in the 2017 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.

Fancy heading to Ayrshire to ride the inaugural event? Here are six reasons to get signed up…

UCI Gran Fondo World Series event

It may be new for 2017, but the Tour of Ayrshire comes from the same stable as the Tour of Cambridgeshire, which has proved hugely successful so far.

That was the UK’s first fully-closed road Gran Fondo and Chrono event, and the Tour of Ayrshire takes that same concept into Scotland.

The event is part of the UCI Gran Fondo World Series (pic: Sportograf)

For those not au fait with the format, a Gran Fondo is not your typical sportive – think of it as more like a city marathon.

At the front it’s a full-on race, with those racing starting from the Race Gate, while there is also a Sport Gate for those just looking to enjoy a fully-closed-road sportive on new terrain.

With different routes to choose from too – see point two – this really is an all-inclusive event.

Five events to choose from

Over the two days in Ayrshire, there will be five events run in all: the ToA Chrono, ToA Team Chrono, Gran Fondo, Medio Fondo and Classic.

On the Saturday, at the generous start time of 10am, 500 riders will tackle the ToA Chrono – a testing 20km course rolling out of Kilmarnock’s Kay Park.

The Tour of Ayrshire features a Chrono, Team Chrono, Gran Fondo, Medio Fondo and Classic Ride (pic: Sportograf)

Boasting a large warm up area and substantial start ramp, the event will be organised according to UCI Masters age/gender classifications.

The Team Chrono, meanwhile, takes place on the Saturday afternoon with teams of four riders competing on road bikes in four classifications (male, female, mixed and corporate).

The following day it’s time for the Gran Fondo, on a 112.6km course which packs in 4,627ft of climbing on traffic-free roads.

As part of the UCI Gran Fondo Word Series, there will be jerseys, medals and prizes for the top three riders in each age/gender class, while the sportive element means anybody just looking to enjoy the closed roads at a moderate average speed are catered for too.

The Medio Fondo is a shorter route, and not part of the UCI Gran Fondo World Series, but packs in 3,097ft of climbing on a 75.5km course.

Finally, the Medio Fondo route will also be used to host the Tour Classic, for pre-1987 bikes.

Closed roads for all events

The beauty of the Tour of Ayrshire (and Tour of Cambridgeshire for that matter) is the event, as mentioned, is run on fully closed roads.

Every event takes place on fully closed roads (pic: Sportograf)

Unfortunately, the opportunity to ride on fully closed roads is all too rare so it’s well worth grabbing when the chance arises.

Undulating course

The Tour of Cambridgeshire has proved a very popular event, but the terrain of the region does not lend itself to anything other than a flat course.

Golazo Cycling’s decision to head to Ayrshire means they can now offer the same Gran Fondo experience on a more challenging, undulating route.

Where the Tour of Cambridgeshire features a flat route, the Tour of Ayrshire takes place on more undulating terrain (pic: Tour of Cambridgeshire)

The 70-mile Gran Fondo route includes 4,627ft of climbing out in the East Ayrshire countryside, passing close to the River Ayr.

We’re not talking eye-wateringly steep ascents here, but enough to add an extra challenging element into the ride, all set against the picturesque backdrop of the Scottish countryside.

Race pace or leisure ride

As we’ve mentioned, the Gran Fondo is split into two distinct categories – those who want to Race, split into starting pens according to UCI Masters Age Classification (you’ll need a racing license), and those who just want to enjoy the sportive, split according to average speed.

Those in the front group are competing for a place at the 2017 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships, more of which later, as well as medals, jerseys and prizes for the top three in each category.

Gran Fondo riders are split into Race and Sport starting pens, with the Race competitors divided according to UCI Masters Age Classification (pic: Sportograf)

In the Sport category, meanwhile, the seeded start means you should have little trouble finding a group to ride with at your desired pace.

The course for both is the same, including two pit stops en route, and the same fully-closed-roads with static and mobile medical resources and motorbike outriders.

Earn entry into the 2017 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships

Competitors in the ToA Chrono (not the Team Chrono) and the Gran Fondo race are competing for a place in the 2017 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.

The top 25 per cent of the combined (race and sport) starters in each age classification will be invited to compete in the Championships in Albi, France, in August.

There are medals, jerseys and prizes for the top riders in each category, while you can also qualify for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships (pic: Sportograf)

The top 25 per cent of each classification in the Chrono will also qualify a place for Albi too, with all those looking to ride in Albi between August 27 and August 30 needing to hold a current ‘Full Racing License’ from their governing body (so British Cycling for British passport holders etc).

Tempted? Head to the event website to explore the different disciplines and sign up.

Sponsored by

Share

Topics:

Tour of Ayrshire

Related Articles

Sportive

Inspired by the Classics? Here are 15 of the UK's toughest cobbled climbs

Forget the Tour of Flanders, here are the best cobbled ascents to tackle on these shores

Inspired by the Classics? Here are 15 of the UK's toughest cobbled climbs
Sportive

Manchester to host new Rapha Rides, showcasing the area's best riding

Manchester to host new Rapha Ride, showcasing the area's best riding

Manchester to host new Rapha Rides, showcasing the area's best riding
Sportive

Sportive Breaks promise the 'perfect long weekend' with new trips in Alpe d'Huez, Mont Ventoux, Lake Como and Pyrenees

Four-night trips include guided rides, a time trial and bike-friendly accommodation

Sportive Breaks promise the 'perfect long weekend' with new trips in Alpe d'Huez, Mont Ventoux, Lake Como and Pyrenees
Sportive

Strava stats: what it takes to win a Classic

Michal Kwiatkowski and Greg van Avermaet share race-winning Classics rides on Strava

Strava stats: what it takes to win a Classic
Sportive

Is this the future of cycling? World's first 'eFondo' to take place on Saturday

Win entry into the real-world Maratona dles Dolomites sportive in Zwift's first eFondo

Is this the future of cycling? World's first 'eFondo' to take place on Saturday
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production