Six reasons why you should ride the Tour of Ayrshire - Road Cycling UK

Having launched Britain’s hugely-successful first closed-road, European-style Gran Fondo event – the Tour of Cambridgeshire – in 2015, organisers Golazo Cycling are taking the concept north of the border this year for the inaugural Tour of Ayrshire.

The concept remains the same: fully closed roads, with a chrono time trial and gran fondo across the weekend, which will take place on Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30.

After the success of the Tour of Cambridgeshire, organisers Golazo Cycling have added the Tour of Ayrshire to their calendar (pic – Sportograf)

There’s even the chance to qualify a place in the 2017 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.

Fancy heading to Ayrshire to ride the inaugural event? Here are six reasons to get signed up…