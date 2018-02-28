Sometimes it even snows in Nice: riding through the Beast from the East on the Cote d’Azur

With only one day to ride, I want to get as far as I can, so I leave the cafe and pedal away from Nice. I quickly warm up, with the road climbing steeply onto the Corniche. The snow has briefly stopped and the clouds are just about high enough to enjoy the spectacular views down the coastline. The cliffs drop dramatically into the sea which, even under leaden skies and with the mercury barely above freezing, shimmers a turquoise blue. The temperature may be familiar to me after a long winter in the UK, but the setting is not. Sprawling villas cling precariously onto every vantage point, luxury yachts bob lazily in the water, and fashion boutiques and casinos line the road through a succession of hibernating seaside resorts. Villefranche-sur-Mer, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Beaulieu-sur-Mer, Èze-sur-Mer, Cap d’Ail.

The Cote d’Azur offers prime cycling terrain in abundance, from spectacular coastal roads to the high mountains (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

It’s easy to understand why so many cyclists call this part of the French coastline home. The hills above me may be dusted in snow before disappearing into the clouds but I can still pick out a couple of roads which on any other day would be beckoning me above. The Corniche itself is cut onto a ledge, dipping in and out of rock-blasted tunnels. This is one of the favoured training loops of local riders through winter, before the coast road becomes clogged up with traffic and cyclists head for the quiet of the hills.

I pass a rider decked head to toe in Astana kit as I enter Monaco. While Nice itself is home to a handful of pros, most make for the tax haven of Monaco – but it’s an uninspiring place today, with high-rise apartment blocks seemingly stacked one on top of another. Still, with snow now falling increasingly heavily, I stop for a photo. A local policeman joins me and does the same, so rare is the sight of Monaco’s palm trees effectively freezing.

Nice and Monaco are home to a host of professional cyclists (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

I press on to Menton, visibility reducing as the cloud cover drops and wet snow thickens, accumulating on every crease in my jacket, within the holes in my helmet and above my sunglasses. Ice-cold water is running into my overshoes and my gloves are beginning to soak through; snow is quickly settling on the roads and cars. The descent into Menton is short but bitterly cold, the reading on my Garmin dropping below freezing. First minus one, then minus two; 15 degrees the usual high at this time of year.